14.03.2023 07:00:22
EQS-News: Biotest AG: Biotest donates human albumin for earthquake victims in Turkey
PRESS RELEASE
Biotest donates human albumin for earthquake victims in Turkey
Thanks to the good relationship with our German partner, Turkish-German Health Foundation e.V. (Türk Alman Saglik Vakfi) and the local support provided by the Turkish Red Crescent (Kizilay) Albumin therapies will be distributed to emergency hospitals within the most vulnerable areas affected by the devastating earthquake.
Human albumin is used to treat or prevent shock following serious injury, bleeding, surgery, or burns by increasing the volume of blood plasma. Due to such considerations and given the high urgent medical need to treat tens of thousands of those injured, the delivery of this shipment is considered a high priority.
Biotest's donation is a sign of our strong commitment to Turkish patients and more effective primary care for the most seriously injured, says Enrico DAiuto, VP of Global Sales and Marketing at Biotest.
Our thoughts are with the Turkish people in these very days, with the ones that lost their loved ones, with the ones that are struggling and fighting against the disastrous effects of this earthquake, says Peter Janssen, Chief Operations Officer of Biotest AG.
About human albumin
Albumin is used in particular in intensive care medicine and acute care. Patients with extensive blood or fluid loss, due to burns among other things, have too little of the important proteins in their blood. This protein loss is compensated by administering Albumin. Albumin is also used for volume replacement in cases of blood poisoning. Unlike synthetically manufactured drugs, Albumin produced from human plasma offers particularly good tolerability. It is also the most important protein carrier in the blood for binding and removing (harmful) substances from the vascular system.
About Biotest
Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,200 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange.
IR contact
Dr Monika Buttkereit
Phone: +49-6103-801-4406
PR contact
Dirk Neumüller
Phone: +49-6103-801-269
Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com
Ordinary shares: securities ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201
Preference shares: securities ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235
Listing: Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate
