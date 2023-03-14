EQS-News: Biotest AG: Biotest donates human albumin for earthquake victims in Turkey

EQS-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Biotest AG: Biotest donates human albumin for earthquake victims in Turkey



14.03.2023

Biotest donates human albumin for earthquake victims in Turkey

Almost 2,000 severely affected victims can be supplied with human albumin

Close interaction with Turkish Red Crescent (Kizilay) and the Turkish-German Health Foundation e.V. (Türk Alman Saglik Vakfi)



Dreieich, 14 March 2023. As a manufacturer of life-saving medicines, it was of great concern to Biotest AG from the very beginning to make a contribution to alleviating the need after the terrible earthquake disaster. This was a matter close to the hearts of our dedicated employees in particular. The best way for Biotest to help is to donate human albumin, one of our life-saving preparations to support intensive medical care. With this donation, around 2,000 severely injured victims can be cared for.

Thanks to the good relationship with our German partner, Turkish-German Health Foundation e.V. (Türk Alman Saglik Vakfi) and the local support provided by the Turkish Red Crescent (Kizilay) Albumin therapies will be distributed to emergency hospitals within the most vulnerable areas affected by the devastating earthquake.

Human albumin is used to treat or prevent shock following serious injury, bleeding, surgery, or burns by increasing the volume of blood plasma. Due to such considerations and given the high urgent medical need to treat tens of thousands of those injured, the delivery of this shipment is considered a high priority.

Biotest's donation is a sign of our strong commitment to Turkish patients and more effective primary care for the most seriously injured, says Enrico DAiuto, VP of Global Sales and Marketing at Biotest.

Our thoughts are with the Turkish people in these very days, with the ones that lost their loved ones, with the ones that are struggling and fighting against the disastrous effects of this earthquake, says Peter Janssen, Chief Operations Officer of Biotest AG.

About human albumin

Albumin is used in particular in intensive care medicine and acute care. Patients with extensive blood or fluid loss, due to burns among other things, have too little of the important proteins in their blood. This protein loss is compensated by administering Albumin. Albumin is also used for volume replacement in cases of blood poisoning. Unlike synthetically manufactured drugs, Albumin produced from human plasma offers particularly good tolerability. It is also the most important protein carrier in the blood for binding and removing (harmful) substances from the vascular system.

About Biotest

Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,200 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange.

