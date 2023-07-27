EQS-News: Biotest AG: Biotest increases EBIT to Euro 19.8 million

27.07.2023 08:00:14

Biotest AG: Biotest increases EBIT to Euro 19.8 million

27.07.2023

27.07.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Biotest increases EBIT to Euro 19.8 million

  • Sales revenue grows by 8.8 % to  275 million
  • Technology transfer and licensing agreement signed with Grifols
  • Two new plasma centers opened

Dreieich, 27 July 2023. In the first half of the 2023 financial year, the Biotest Group recorded sales revenues of  275.3 million. This corresponds to an increase of 8.8 % compared to the sales of  253.1 million in the same period of the previous year.

The increase in sales is due in particular to the new intravenous immunoglobulin Yimmugo®, which was successfully launched on the market in November 2022 and is now the first commercial preparation to be manufactured in an innovative production process at the new Biotest Next Level production facility at the Dreieich site in Germany. In the first half of 2023, Biotest generated sales of  9.6 million with Yimmugo®. In addition, sales from development services with Grifols S.A., Barcelona, Spain, amounting to  14.9 million under the technology transfer and licensing agreement contributed to the increase in sales. The agreement between Biotest AG and Grifols S.A. was signed on May 31, 2023, with effect from January 01, 2023.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to  37.5 million in the first half of the 2023 financial year, compared to  8.8 million in the first half of the previous year. This corresponds to an increase of 326 %.

Compared to the same period of the previous year, EBIT at Group level increased to 19.8 million in the first six months of the 2023 financial year (same period of the previous year:  -9.1 million). The main reason for this development was the gain of  23.1 million from the sale of five Biotest subsidiaries to Grifols.

Adjusted for special effects from sales with Grifols from development services and the gain on disposal of five Biotest subsidiaries, adjusted EBIT for the first half of 2023 amounted to  - 5.2 million. In the previous year, the special effects related exclusively to expenses from the Biotest Next Level expansion project, which meant that adjusted EBIT amounted to  32.4 million in the same period of the previous year.

In the reporting period, Biotest AG opened two new plasma collection centers. In addition, further new plasma centers are planned in 2023 to place the supply of plasma on a broader basis.

Biotest will publish the full figures for the first half of the 2023 financial year on 10 August 2023.

 

About Biotest

Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,300 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange. Since May 2022, Biotest is part of the Grifols Group, Barcelona, Spain (www.grifols.com).

 

IR contact

Dr Monika Buttkereit
Phone: +49-6103-801-4406
Mail: ir@biotest.com

PR contact

Dirk Neumüller
Phone: +49-6103-801-269
Mail: pr@biotest.com

 

Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com

Ordinary shares: securities ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201
Preference shares: securities ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235
Listing: Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate

 

