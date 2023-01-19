EQS-News: Biotest AG: Biotest receives 'Innovation Champion of Sustainability' award

|
19.01.2023
Biotest AG: Biotest receives 'Innovation Champion of Sustainability' award
PRESS RELEASE
Biotest receives "Innovation Champion of Sustainability" award
Dreieich, 19 January 2023. The renowned F.A.Z. Institute, together with the Institute for Management and Economic Research (IMWF), has named Biotest AG the "Innovation Champion of Sustainability". In a Germany-wide study business experts examined and evaluated a total of 10,000 companies on the topics of innovation, research and development as well as ecological, social and economic sustainability on the Internet. Among the pharmaceutical companies rated as sustainable in the study, Biotest achieved 5th place.
"The efficient use of resources is in our DNA. We are very pleased that our path to a sustainable future is also being noticed," emphasises Dirk Neumüller, Chief Sustainability Officer at Biotest AG. "The award is a recognition of the commitment of the employees at Biotest and at the same time a motivation to further advance the topic of sustainability in the company."
To promote sustainability awareness at Biotest, the GoFuture campaign was launched. With it, Biotest is pursuing a vision that is committed to a sustainable future. To this end, the company is constantly expanding its sustainability efforts and, among other things, is focusing on targeted measures for a better climate balance - with the goal of complete climate neutrality by 2035. For more information on GoFuture, please visit the homepage at:
https://www.biotest.com/de/en/company/sustainability-/gofuture.cfm
About Biotest
Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,200 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange.
