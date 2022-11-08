EQS-News: Biotest AG: Biotest reports sales of Euro 361 million in the first nine months of 2022

Jetzt Portfolio mit Bitcoin & Co. diversifizieren? Echte Coins einfach und sicher handeln bei BISON.-w-
08.11.2022 08:15:02

  • Robust Q1-Q3 2022 sales in a challenging macroeconomic context
  • Opening of seven new plasma centres in 2022, adding up to a plasma-center network of 34 centres across 3 countries

Dreieich, 8 November 2022.  In the first nine months of 2022, Biotest reported sales of 360.8 million. This is more than satisfactory in view of the challenging global economic situation, the Corona pandemic and the difficult supply of human plasma.

EBIT amounted to -19 million in the first nine months of 2022, below the previous year's value of -11.2 million mainly arising from a higher investment of  63.9 million in the Biotest Next Level project ( 57.5 million in the same period of 2021), which aims to increase production capacity in Dreieich, Germany, and develop three key R&D projects.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to 7.9 million in the first nine months of 2022 ( 10.1 million in the same period of 2021).

Influenced by a worldwide increase in demand for immunoglobulins, while at the same time the pandemic situation remained difficult, Biotest was able to increase sales, particularly of Intratect®, with an adjusted pricing policy. However, this development could not fully compensate for the decline in sales in the other product areas.

As of the publication date, 8 November 2022, Biotest AG opened seven new plasma collection centres to improve the supply of our sustainable raw material plasma.

Biotest will publish the complete figures for the first nine months of the 2022 financial year on 14 November 2022.

 

About Biotest

Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,100 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange.

 

IR contact

Dr Monika Buttkereit

Phone: +49-6103-801-4406
Mail: ir@biotest.com

 

PR contact

Dirk Neumüller

Phone: +49-6103-801-269
Mail: pr@biotest.com

 

Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com

 

Ordinary shares: securities ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201

Preference shares: securities ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235

Listing: Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate

 

Disclaimer
This document contains forward-looking statements on overall economic development as well as on the business, earnings, financial and assets position of Biotest AG and its subsidiaries. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, forecasts and expectations of the company and are thus subject to risks and elements of uncertainty that could result in significant deviation of actual developments from expected developments. The forward-looking statements are only valid at the time of publication. Biotest does not intend to update the forward-looking statements and assumes no obligation to do so.

 

 


Language: English
Company: Biotest AG
Landsteinerstraße 5
63303 Dreieich
Germany
Phone: 0 61 03 - 8 01-0
Fax: 0 61 03 - 8 01-150
E-mail: ir@biotest.com
Internet: www.biotest.de
ISIN: DE0005227235, DE0005227201
WKN: 522723, 522720
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
