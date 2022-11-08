|
08.11.2022 08:15:02
EQS-News: Biotest AG: Biotest reports sales of Euro 361 million in the first nine months of 2022
|
EQS-News: Biotest AG
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
PRESS RELEASE
Biotest reports sales of 361 million in the first nine months of 2022
Dreieich, 8 November 2022. In the first nine months of 2022, Biotest reported sales of 360.8 million. This is more than satisfactory in view of the challenging global economic situation, the Corona pandemic and the difficult supply of human plasma.
EBIT amounted to -19 million in the first nine months of 2022, below the previous year's value of -11.2 million mainly arising from a higher investment of 63.9 million in the Biotest Next Level project ( 57.5 million in the same period of 2021), which aims to increase production capacity in Dreieich, Germany, and develop three key R&D projects.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to 7.9 million in the first nine months of 2022 ( 10.1 million in the same period of 2021).
Influenced by a worldwide increase in demand for immunoglobulins, while at the same time the pandemic situation remained difficult, Biotest was able to increase sales, particularly of Intratect®, with an adjusted pricing policy. However, this development could not fully compensate for the decline in sales in the other product areas.
As of the publication date, 8 November 2022, Biotest AG opened seven new plasma collection centres to improve the supply of our sustainable raw material plasma.
Biotest will publish the complete figures for the first nine months of the 2022 financial year on 14 November 2022.
About Biotest
Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,100 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange.
IR contact
Dr Monika Buttkereit
Phone: +49-6103-801-4406
PR contact
Dirk Neumüller
Phone: +49-6103-801-269
Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com
Ordinary shares: securities ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201
Preference shares: securities ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235
Listing: Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate
Disclaimer
08.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Biotest AG
|Landsteinerstraße 5
|63303 Dreieich
|Germany
|Phone:
|0 61 03 - 8 01-0
|Fax:
|0 61 03 - 8 01-150
|E-mail:
|ir@biotest.com
|Internet:
|www.biotest.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005227235, DE0005227201
|WKN:
|522723, 522720
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1481089
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1481089 08.11.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!