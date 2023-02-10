10.02.2023 11:46:53

EQS-News: Biotest AG: Biotest Supervisory Board appoints new Management Board member

EQS-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Biotest AG: Biotest Supervisory Board appoints new Management Board member

10.02.2023 / 11:46 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Biotest Supervisory Board appoints new Management Board member

  • Ainhoa Mendizabal will assume the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on the Management Board on 15 February


Dreieich, 10 February 2023. The Supervisory Board of Biotest AG has appointed Ms Ainhoa Mendizabal (50) to the company's Management Board as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from 15 February 2023.

When Dr Michael Ramroth was appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on 1 May 2019, he initially continued to perform the duties of Chief Financial Officer in addition to his other duties. In view of the constantly growing reporting requirements, the company has now filled the position of Chief Financial Officer with Ms Mendizabal.

As 'Chief Financial Officer', Ms Mendizabal will be responsible within the Biotest Group for the areas of finance, including the treasury and tax departments, controlling, investor relations and insurance.

Ms Mendizabal has worked for several years in an international consulting firm in the area of CFO Services and Enterprise Applications. From there she moved to Talecris Biotherapeutics GmbH before Talecris was acquired by Grifols S.A.. Since then, Ms Mendizabal has held various executive and managerial roles in the Grifols Group in Germany and in Europe.

Ms. Mendizabal holds a dual Master of Business Administration (Business Administration) in Spain and in Germany.

"We are pleased that Ms Mendizabal and Dr Ramroth will jointly manage the transition of responsibilities and strategically important areas to ensure the continued success of the company. Ms Mendizabal has been very successful in various positions in Grifols Group, has in-depth knowledge of the plasma industry and is a leader with an impressive professional CV. With her extensive international experience and qualifications, she will continue to lead Biotest along the path it has chosen," emphasises Dr Bernhard Ehmer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Biotest AG.

 

About Biotest

Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,200 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange.

 

IR contact

Dr Monika Buttkereit
Phone: +49-6103-801-4406
Mail: ir@biotest.com

  

PR contact

Dirk Neumüller
Phone: +49-6103-801-269
Mail: pr@biotest.com

Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com

Ordinary shares: securities ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201
Preference shares: securities ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235
Listing: Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate

 

Disclaimer
This document contains forward-looking statements on overall economic development as well as on the business, earnings, financial and assets position of Biotest AG and its subsidiaries. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, forecasts and expectations of the company and are thus subject to risks and elements of uncertainty that could result in significant deviation of actual developments from expected developments. The forward-looking statements are only valid at the time of publication. Biotest does not intend to update the forward-looking statements and assumes no obligation to do so.


10.02.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Biotest AG
Landsteinerstraße 5
63303 Dreieich
Germany
Phone: 0 61 03 - 8 01-0
Fax: 0 61 03 - 8 01-150
E-mail: ir@biotest.com
Internet: www.biotest.de
ISIN: DE0005227235, DE0005227201
WKN: 522723, 522720
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1557309

 
End of News EQS News Service

1557309  10.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1557309&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Biotest AG Vz.mehr Nachrichten