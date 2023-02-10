EQS-News: Biotest AG: Biotest Supervisory Board appoints new Management Board member

EQS-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Biotest AG: Biotest Supervisory Board appoints new Management Board member



10.02.2023 / 11:46 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE

Biotest Supervisory Board appoints new Management Board member

Ainhoa Mendizabal will assume the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on the Management Board on 15 February



Dreieich, 10 February 2023. The Supervisory Board of Biotest AG has appointed Ms Ainhoa Mendizabal (50) to the company's Management Board as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from 15 February 2023.

When Dr Michael Ramroth was appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on 1 May 2019, he initially continued to perform the duties of Chief Financial Officer in addition to his other duties. In view of the constantly growing reporting requirements, the company has now filled the position of Chief Financial Officer with Ms Mendizabal.

As 'Chief Financial Officer', Ms Mendizabal will be responsible within the Biotest Group for the areas of finance, including the treasury and tax departments, controlling, investor relations and insurance.

Ms Mendizabal has worked for several years in an international consulting firm in the area of CFO Services and Enterprise Applications. From there she moved to Talecris Biotherapeutics GmbH before Talecris was acquired by Grifols S.A.. Since then, Ms Mendizabal has held various executive and managerial roles in the Grifols Group in Germany and in Europe.

Ms. Mendizabal holds a dual Master of Business Administration (Business Administration) in Spain and in Germany.

"We are pleased that Ms Mendizabal and Dr Ramroth will jointly manage the transition of responsibilities and strategically important areas to ensure the continued success of the company. Ms Mendizabal has been very successful in various positions in Grifols Group, has in-depth knowledge of the plasma industry and is a leader with an impressive professional CV. With her extensive international experience and qualifications, she will continue to lead Biotest along the path it has chosen," emphasises Dr Bernhard Ehmer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Biotest AG.

About Biotest

Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,200 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange.

IR contact

Dr Monika Buttkereit

Phone: +49-6103-801-4406

Mail: ir@biotest.com

PR contact

Dirk Neumüller

Phone: +49-6103-801-269

Mail: pr@biotest.com

Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com

Ordinary shares: securities ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201

Preference shares: securities ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235

Listing: Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate