EQS-News: Birkenstock Holding plc: BIRKENSTOCK LEAVES ITS FOOTPRINT ON WALL STREET AND TRANSFORMS THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM || OCTOBER 11, 2023



BIRKENSTOCK LEAVES ITS FOOTPRINT ON WALL STREET and transforms the NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE



Birkenstock Holding plc proudly marks its listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), a tremendous milestone in the company’s almost 250-year history. Employees, investors, consumers and brand supporters across the globe celebrate BIRKENSTOCK’s first day of trading as the inventor of the footbed goes public. For the special day, BIRKENSTOCK transforms the NYSE, the world’s largest equities exchange, into a lush greenhouse and vibrant brand space. At the same time, BIRKENSTOCK is giving back to the people of New York City, the city that never stops walking, and launches a series of interactive public green spaces to experience and learn about the brand and its heritage.



In a historic moment for the company, BIRKENSTOCK, a revered universal consumer zeitgeist brand rooted in function, quality and tradition dating back to 1774, celebrated its debut on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) today. Oliver Reichert, CEO of BIRKENSTOCK, had the honor of ringing the bell on behalf of all BIRKENSTOCK employees, a long-standing tradition symbolizing the start of a new chapter for the company.



By transforming the largest equities exchange in the world for one day into a lush greenhouse and an immersive brand space, the spirit of the zeitgeist brand is brought directly to Wall Street. Around 300 BIRKENSTOCK employees from all over the world took over the NYSE today to celebrate BIRKENSTOCK’s successful listing, joined by the trading staff all wearing BIRKENSTOCKs and thus experiencing the brand’s unique footbed and purpose to walk as nature intended.



Additionally, through the BIRKENFIELDS campaign, the company celebrates New York City as a city that never stops walking by giving all people respite from the concrete sidewalks and subway platforms. At three different BIRKENFIELDS pop-up locations, at Flatiron Plaza, Astor Place and Other Half Brewing in Williamsburg, BIRKENSTOCK brings its purpose to life: encouraging proper foot health while educating about BIRKENSTOCK’s core values of function, quality and tradition.



Oliver Reichert, CEO of BIRKENSTOCK: “We are excited to embark on this new chapter as a public company and look forward to empowering even more people to walk the way nature intended. With our heritage dating back to 1774 we are a company focused on long-term sustainable growth and this is reflected in our shareholder base. At BIRKENSTOCK we believe purpose never goes out of style and our business will always be based on this philosophy.”



Nikhil Thukral, Managing Partner in the Flagship Fund at L Catterton and Member of the Board of Directors of Birkenstock Holding plc: “Today's listing at the New York Stock Exchange marks a significant milestone in our joint journey. It is proof of the great partnership between BIRKENSTOCK and L Catterton, and it is fantastic to see such interest from investors and consumers across the globe. We look forward to continuing our successful partnership and to providing support through our global platform and network to the business so it can fully realize its significant growth potential.”



Going public is a logical next step for the company, commencing with the Birkenstock family’s decision to step back from the operational business in 2013. The partnership with L Catterton advanced BIRKENSTOCK to the next stage, and now, with the listing of Birkenstock Holding plc on the NYSE, a new important chapter begins as the company welcomes a broader group of investors. Through this strategic move, BIRKENSTOCK today hands its democratic brand over to people worldwide, enabling consumers and brand supporters to become investors.

High-res images are available under this link:



MEDIA CONTACT



Birkenstock Holding plc

ir@birkenstock-holding.com



ABOUT BIRKENSTOCK



Birkenstock Holding plc is the ultimate parent company of Birkenstock Group B.V. & Co. KG and its subsidiaries (the “Birkenstock Group”). BIRKENSTOCK is a global brand which embraces all consumers regardless of geography, gender, age and income and which is committed to a clear purpose – encouraging proper foot health. Deeply rooted in studies of the biomechanics of the human foot and backed by a family tradition of shoemaking that can be traced back to 1774, BIRKENSTOCK is a timeless «super brand» with a brand universe that transcends product categories and ranges from entry-level to luxury price points while addressing the growing need for a conscious and active lifestyle. Function, quality and tradition are the core values of the Zeitgeist brand which features products in the footwear, sleep systems and natural cosmetics categories. BIRKENSTOCK is the inventor of the footbed and has shaped the principle of walking as intended by nature (“Naturgewolltes Gehen”).

