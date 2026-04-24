Bitcoin Group Aktie
WKN DE: A1TNV9 / ISIN: DE000A1TNV91
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24.04.2026 09:10:15
EQS-News: Bitcoin Group SE: Change on the Management Board – Anton Langbroek succeeds Michael Nowak
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EQS-News: Bitcoin Group SE
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Bitcoin Group SE: Change on the Management Board – Anton Langbroek succeeds Michael Nowak
The Supervisory Board would like to thank Mr. Nowak for his many years of dedicated and successful service as a member of the Management Board. During his tenure, he played a key role in shaping the strategic and operational development of the Bitcoin Group and provided important impetus for the company’s positioning in the dynamic market environment of digital assets.
With Anton Langbroek, the Bitcoin Group is welcoming an experienced manager with proven expertise in digital business models and capital markets. Mr. Langbroek will assume the role of member of the Management Board of Bitcoin Group SE in addition to his current position as a member of the Management Board of the subsidiary futurum bank AG.
"We are delighted to have gained Anton Langbroek, a distinguished leader, for our Management Board. With his experience, he will provide important impetus for the Bitcoin Group’s next phase of growth,” said Alexander Müller, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Bitcoin Group SE.
Anton Langbroek adds: “The Bitcoin Group has an excellent foundation in an attractive and growing market. I look forward to working with the team to shape the next steps in our development and capitalize on market opportunities.”
About Bitcoin Group SE:
Bitcoin Group SE is listed on the primary market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange as well as on all other German stock exchanges and XETRA (stock exchange symbol: ADE, ISIN: DE000A1TNV91, GSIN: A1TNV9). For more information on Bitcoin Group SE, please visit bitcoingroup.com.
Contact:
24.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bitcoin Group SE
|Luisenstr. 4
|32052 Herford
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49.5221.69435.20
|Fax:
|+49.5221.69435.25
|E-mail:
|ir2025@bitcoingroup.com
|Internet:
|www.bitcoingroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNV91
|WKN:
|A1TNV9
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2314346
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2314346 24.04.2026 CET/CEST
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