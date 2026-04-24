EQS-News: Bitcoin Group SE: Change on the Management Board – Anton Langbroek succeeds Michael Nowak

EQS-News: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Bitcoin Group SE: Change on the Management Board – Anton Langbroek succeeds Michael Nowak



24.04.2026 / 09:10 CET/CEST

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Bitcoin Group SE: Change on the Management Board – Anton Langbroek succeeds Michael Nowak



Herford, 24 April 2026 – Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) announces a change to its Management Board: Mr. Anton Langbroek will be appointed to the Management Board effective 1 May 2026 and will succeed Mr. Michael Nowak, who is stepping down from the committee at his own request as of 30 April 2026.

The Supervisory Board would like to thank Mr. Nowak for his many years of dedicated and successful service as a member of the Management Board. During his tenure, he played a key role in shaping the strategic and operational development of the Bitcoin Group and provided important impetus for the company’s positioning in the dynamic market environment of digital assets.

With Anton Langbroek, the Bitcoin Group is welcoming an experienced manager with proven expertise in digital business models and capital markets. Mr. Langbroek will assume the role of member of the Management Board of Bitcoin Group SE in addition to his current position as a member of the Management Board of the subsidiary futurum bank AG.

"We are delighted to have gained Anton Langbroek, a distinguished leader, for our Management Board. With his experience, he will provide important impetus for the Bitcoin Group’s next phase of growth,” said Alexander Müller, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Bitcoin Group SE.

Anton Langbroek adds: “The Bitcoin Group has an excellent foundation in an attractive and growing market. I look forward to working with the team to shape the next steps in our development and capitalize on market opportunities.”



About Bitcoin Group SE:

Bitcoin Group SE is a holding company focusing on innovative and disruptive business models and technologies from the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. Bitcoin Group SE holds 100% of the shares in futurum bank AG, which operates a trading platform for the digital currencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Gold, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tron, Solana and Ripple under bitcoin.de, and 50% of the shares in Sineus Financial Services GmbH, a financial services provider supervised by BaFin.

Bitcoin Group SE is listed on the primary market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange as well as on all other German stock exchanges and XETRA (stock exchange symbol: ADE, ISIN: DE000A1TNV91, GSIN: A1TNV9). For more information on Bitcoin Group SE, please visit bitcoingroup.com.



About bitcoin.de:

bitcoin.de is a marketplace for crypto assets licensed in Germany and, with more than 1,000,000 registered users, is also one of Europe’s largest crypto marketplaces. After more than 10 years of operation, bitcoin.de has the reputation of being one of the most secure Bitcoin marketplaces in the world. Since users do not transfer euros to a trust account but pay conveniently from their bank account, the euros used for trading are even deposit-backed. The cryptocurrencies managed by bitcoin.de are held 98% in secure cold wallets. bitcoin.de is the first and so far only Bitcoin trading platform worldwide to have customer balances audited once a year by a publicly appointed German auditing firm (last year's audit as of 14 January 2025). The unique express trading allows trading to take place as quickly as on an exchange. In addition to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Tron (TRX), Solana (SOL) and Ripple (XRP) can be traded against euros on bitcoin.de.



Contact:

Bitcoin Group SE

Luisenstr. 4

32052 Herford

E-Mail: ir2026@bitcoingroup.com

Telefon: +49.5221.69435.20

Telefax: +49.5221.69435.25

Website: www.bitcoingroup.com



Investor Relations Contact:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Tel.: +49.89.1250903-30

E-Mail: sh@crossalliance.de

Website: www.crossalliance.de