Bitcoin Group Aktie
WKN DE: A1TNV9 / ISIN: DE000A1TNV91
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06.10.2026 17:06:23
EQS-News: Bitcoin Group SE: futurum bank AG prepares alternative operating model for Bitcoin.de
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EQS-News: Bitcoin Group SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Bitcoin Group SE: futurum bank AG prepares alternative operating model for Bitcoin.de
“Bafin’s decision is a setback for us. The implementation of the measures required by Bafin was already well advanced. In Bafin’s view, however, the current level of implementation and operationalisation, as well as the further progress achievable in the short term, are not sufficient, making a refusal of authorisation unavoidable at this point in time. We take a different view, but had prepared for the possibility of a refusal. We are reviewing the decision and have the opportunity to lodge an objection. In addition, we have the option of submitting a new application for MiCAR authorisation in the future. At the same time, we are already working to enable our customers to resume trading via the technologically renewed bitcoin.de app through regulated partners as quickly as possible, i.e. within the next few weeks. Our priority now is to implement the alternative operating model and to keep our customers transparently informed about the next steps,” says Moritz Eckert, CEO of Bitcoin Group SE.
Futurum bank AG intends to enter into a cooperation agreement with regulated German companies in a timely manner in order to further develop Bitcoin.de on the basis of an adapted regulatory and operational model.
Implementing the cooperation and preparing for the resumption of trading under the new setup are now the focus of operational activities. Futurum bank AG will provide information on the specific structure, the steps required for customers and the timetable on the bitcoin.de website in due course.
Futurum bank AG will continue to securely custody customers’ assets until they are transferred to the alternative regulated custodian. All customer claims remain fully intact.
Bitcoin Group SE is a holding company focusing on innovative and disruptive business models and technologies from the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. Bitcoin Group SE holds 100% of the shares in futurum bank AG and 50% of the shares in Sineus Financial Services GmbH, a securities institution supervised by Bafin.
Bitcoin.de is a platform for crypto assets with more than 1,100,000 registered users and an operating history of more than ten years. It is currently operated by futurum bank AG, a subsidiary of Bitcoin Group SE. The current goal of futurum bank AG is to establish an operating model for trading crypto assets on Bitcoin.de with regulated partners based in Germany, in order to enable customers to resume trading in a timely manner via the technologically renewed bitcoin.de app.
Bitcoin Group SE
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
06.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bitcoin Group SE
|Luisenstr. 4
|32052 Herford
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49.5221.69435.20
|Fax:
|+49.5221.69435.25
|E-mail:
|ir2025@bitcoingroup.com
|Internet:
|www.bitcoingroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNV91
|WKN:
|A1TNV9
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|3912007O3KBYO8R0SM92
|EQS News ID:
|2411370
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2411370 06.10.2026 CET/CEST
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