EQS-News: Bitcoin Group SE publishes 2025 Annual Report: Strategic realignment ensures future viability in the dynamic crypto market

EQS-News: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results

Bitcoin Group SE publishes 2025 Annual Report: Strategic realignment ensures future viability in the dynamic crypto market



26.06.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

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Bitcoin Group SE publishes 2025 Annual Report: Strategic realignment ensures future viability in the dynamic crypto market

Revenue rises to EUR 10.0 million (previous year: EUR 9.3 million)

EBITDA at EUR 0.5 million as planned due to transformation investments (previous year: EUR 1.8 million)

Solid equity ratio of 71.8 % in addition to cash and cash equivalents of EUR 12.6 million ensure high financial flexibility

% in addition to cash and cash equivalents of EUR 12.6 million ensure high financial flexibility Stable dividend of EUR 0.10 per share planned, as in the previous year.

Net crypto holdings amount to EUR 293 million due to market dynamics

Full relaunch of Bitcoin.de as a modern, highly scalable trading platform is imminent

Herford, 26 June 2026 – Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) published its 2025 Annual Report today. The past year in the crypto market was marked by a period of readjustment amid structural change and ongoing volatility. While the macroeconomic environment remained challenging, increasing institutional adoption, regulatory progress such as the European MiCAR regulation, and the growing importance of government crypto reserves marked milestones in the sector’s ongoing maturation. Against this dynamic backdrop, Bitcoin Group SE consistently leveraged the year 2025 to advance its technological and strategic transformation.

Solid financial and balance sheet structure despite investment phase

In financial year 2025, Bitcoin Group SE generated revenue of EUR 10.0 million, up from EUR 9.3 million in the previous year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 0.5 million (previous year: EUR 1.8 million) due to planned high investments in the new trading platform and a targeted expansion of the workforce. On a net basis, depreciation and amortization of intangible assets, property, plant, and equipment, and rights of use resulted in a net loss of EUR 1.3 million, following a net profit of EUR 1.8 million in the previous year.

The company’s net crypto holdings reflected the weaker performance of Bitcoin as well as the weaker U.S. Dollar against the euro, totalling EUR 293 million as of 31 December 2025 (31 December 2024: just under EUR 366 million). This reaffirms the company’s position as one of the world’s largest holders of crypto assets. With an equity ratio that remains excellent at 71.8 % (31 December 2024: 72.3 %) and an increase in cash and cash equivalents to EUR 12.6 million (31 December 2024: EUR 12.2 million), the Group’s financial position remains solid.

Against this backdrop, the Management Board will propose a dividend of EUR 0.10 per share to the Annual General Meeting in August 2026 – as in previous years – in order to maintain the Group’s track record of consistent dividend payments. At the same time, Bitcoin Group has the financial flexibility to drive the Group’s further development.

Quantum leap for Bitcoin.de and expansion into the institutional sector

The focus of the financial year was on the complete technological overhaul of the Bitcoin.de trading platform. The previous peer-to-peer marketplace was transformed into a state-of-the-art, scalable trading architecture. The official relaunch is imminent: Starting in late June 2026, customers will have access to a high-performance trading app for iOS and Android, as well as a completely redesigned website.

The modernized platform offers a significantly expanded product range of over 100 selected cryptocurrencies, innovative features such as savings plans, dynamic staking, and crypto swaps, as well as transactions processed in seconds via a free reference account. Trading will be possible starting with an investment of just one euro, with a competitive fee structure – while maintaining the highest “Made in Germany” security standards.

In addition, a few months after the platform relaunch, the Bitcoin Group SE will introduce a dedicated offering for institutional investors and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) under the “futurum” brand. To ensure it can offer these services in a legally compliant manner throughout the EU in the future, its wholly owned subsidiary, futurum bank AG, is currently undergoing the MiCAR licensing process.

Moritz Eckert, CEO of Bitcoin Group SE, comments: “With the comprehensive realignment of Bitcoin.de, we are opening a new chapter in our company’s history. We have evolved the platform from its original peer-to-peer model into a highly scalable, modern trading platform. This largely completed structural realignment provides the ideal foundation for sustainably consolidating and expanding our market position in an increasingly professionalized crypto financial market.”

The German 2025 Annual Report is available for download as a PDF document in the Publications section of bitcoingroup.com. The English Report will be available by the beginning of July 2026.



About Bitcoin Group SE:

Bitcoin Group SE is a holding company focusing on innovative and disruptive business models and technologies from the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. Bitcoin Group SE holds 100% of the shares in futurum bank AG, which operates a trading platform for the digital currencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Gold, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tron, Solana and Ripple under bitcoin.de, and 50% of the shares in Sineus Financial Services GmbH, a financial services provider supervised by BaFin.

Bitcoin Group SE is listed on the primary market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange as well as on all other German stock exchanges and XETRA (stock exchange symbol: ADE, ISIN: DE000A1TNV91, GSIN: A1TNV9). For more information on Bitcoin Group SE, please visit bitcoingroup.com.



About Bitcoin.de:

Bitcoin.de is a marketplace for crypto assets licensed in Germany and, with more than 1,000,000 registered users, is also one of Europe’s largest crypto marketplaces. After more than 10 years of operation, Bitcoin.de has the reputation of being one of the most secure Bitcoin marketplaces in the world. Since users do not transfer euros to a trust account but pay conveniently from their bank account, the euros used for trading are even deposit-backed. The cryptocurrencies managed by Bitcoin.de are held 98% in secure cold wallets. Bitcoin.de is the first and so far only Bitcoin trading platform worldwide to have customer balances audited once a year by a publicly appointed German auditing firm (last year's audit as of 14 January 2025). The unique express trading allows trading to take place as quickly as on an exchange. In addition to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Tron (TRX), Solana (SOL) and Ripple (XRP) can be traded against euros on Bitcoin.de.



Contact:

Bitcoin Group SE

Moritz Eckert

Luisenstr. 4

32052 Herford

E-Mail: eckert@futurumbank.com

Telefon: +49.5221.69435.20

Telefax: +49.5221.69435.25

Website: bitcoingroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Irmi Aigner

Tel.: +49.89.1250903-33

E-Mail: ia@crossalliance.de

Website: crossalliance.de