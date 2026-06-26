Bitcoin Group Aktie
WKN DE: A1TNV9 / ISIN: DE000A1TNV91
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26.06.2026 14:00:04
EQS-News: Bitcoin Group SE publishes 2025 Annual Report: Strategic realignment ensures future viability in the dynamic crypto market
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EQS-News: Bitcoin Group SE
/ Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results
Bitcoin Group SE publishes 2025 Annual Report: Strategic realignment ensures future viability in the dynamic crypto market
Herford, 26 June 2026 – Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) published its 2025 Annual Report today. The past year in the crypto market was marked by a period of readjustment amid structural change and ongoing volatility. While the macroeconomic environment remained challenging, increasing institutional adoption, regulatory progress such as the European MiCAR regulation, and the growing importance of government crypto reserves marked milestones in the sector’s ongoing maturation. Against this dynamic backdrop, Bitcoin Group SE consistently leveraged the year 2025 to advance its technological and strategic transformation.
Solid financial and balance sheet structure despite investment phase
The company’s net crypto holdings reflected the weaker performance of Bitcoin as well as the weaker U.S. Dollar against the euro, totalling EUR 293 million as of 31 December 2025 (31 December 2024: just under EUR 366 million). This reaffirms the company’s position as one of the world’s largest holders of crypto assets. With an equity ratio that remains excellent at 71.8 % (31 December 2024: 72.3 %) and an increase in cash and cash equivalents to EUR 12.6 million (31 December 2024: EUR 12.2 million), the Group’s financial position remains solid.
Against this backdrop, the Management Board will propose a dividend of EUR 0.10 per share to the Annual General Meeting in August 2026 – as in previous years – in order to maintain the Group’s track record of consistent dividend payments. At the same time, Bitcoin Group has the financial flexibility to drive the Group’s further development.
Quantum leap for Bitcoin.de and expansion into the institutional sector
The modernized platform offers a significantly expanded product range of over 100 selected cryptocurrencies, innovative features such as savings plans, dynamic staking, and crypto swaps, as well as transactions processed in seconds via a free reference account. Trading will be possible starting with an investment of just one euro, with a competitive fee structure – while maintaining the highest “Made in Germany” security standards.
In addition, a few months after the platform relaunch, the Bitcoin Group SE will introduce a dedicated offering for institutional investors and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) under the “futurum” brand. To ensure it can offer these services in a legally compliant manner throughout the EU in the future, its wholly owned subsidiary, futurum bank AG, is currently undergoing the MiCAR licensing process.
Moritz Eckert, CEO of Bitcoin Group SE, comments: “With the comprehensive realignment of Bitcoin.de, we are opening a new chapter in our company’s history. We have evolved the platform from its original peer-to-peer model into a highly scalable, modern trading platform. This largely completed structural realignment provides the ideal foundation for sustainably consolidating and expanding our market position in an increasingly professionalized crypto financial market.”
The German 2025 Annual Report is available for download as a PDF document in the Publications section of bitcoingroup.com. The English Report will be available by the beginning of July 2026.
Bitcoin Group SE is listed on the primary market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange as well as on all other German stock exchanges and XETRA (stock exchange symbol: ADE, ISIN: DE000A1TNV91, GSIN: A1TNV9). For more information on Bitcoin Group SE, please visit bitcoingroup.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
26.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bitcoin Group SE
|Luisenstr. 4
|32052 Herford
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49.5221.69435.20
|Fax:
|+49.5221.69435.25
|E-mail:
|ir2025@bitcoingroup.com
|Internet:
|www.bitcoingroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNV91
|WKN:
|A1TNV9
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2354012
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2354012 26.06.2026 CET/CEST
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