EQS-News: Bitcoin Group SE publishes Half-Year Report 2026: Focus on relaunch of bitcoin.de with significantly expanded product offering

EQS-News: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report

Bitcoin Group SE publishes Half-Year Report 2026: Focus on relaunch of bitcoin.de with significantly expanded product offering



29.09.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

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Bitcoin Group SE publishes Half-Year Report 2026: Focus on relaunch of bitcoin.de with significantly expanded product offering

New bitcoin.de trading platform technologically completed and ready to launch following comprehensive functional and security testing

Revenue in the first half of 2026 at EUR 1.59 million; EBITDA of EUR -3.25 million, impacted by weak crypto market environment and investments in the realignment

Strong balance sheet with net crypto holdings of EUR 199 million and an equity ratio of 71.8% as of 30 June 2026

Focus in the second half on completion of the licensing process and subsequent relaunch of bitcoin.de with a significantly expanded product offering

Herford, 29 September 2026 – Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) published its 2026 Half-Year Report today. The first half of the year was characterized by the technological and regulatory realignment of the Group. A key milestone was the completion of the fully redeveloped bitcoin.de trading platform, including a new website and trading app. At the same time, the significant correction in the crypto markets and high investments in the realignment weighed on business performance.

Strong asset and financial position

In the first half of 2026, Bitcoin Group SE generated revenue of EUR 1.59 million, compared with EUR 3.78 million in the corresponding prior-year period. Trading activity and, consequently, revenue reflected volatility in the crypto and financial markets, economic and geopolitical factors, as well as outflows from crypto spot ETFs. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to EUR -3.25 million, compared with EUR -1.00 million in the first half of 2025. Earnings per share amounted to EUR -1.02, compared with EUR -0.33 in the previous year. Earnings performance was impacted in particular by the high level of investment and the expansion of the workforce as part of the realignment.

Bitcoin Group continues to have a strong asset and financial position. As of 30 June 2026, net crypto holdings amounted to EUR 199 million, compared with approximately EUR 356 million at the end of the first half of 2025 and EUR 293 million at the end of 2025. The equity ratio amounted to 71.8%, compared with 72.5% as of 30 June 2025. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 3.9 million, compared with EUR 12.6 million as of 31 December 2025.

On the basis of its solid balance sheet, Bitcoin Group was once again able to pay a dividend of EUR 0.10 per share in accordance with the resolution adopted by the Annual General Meeting in August 2026.

Challenging market environment weighs on trading activity

The first half of the year was characterized by a significant correction in the international crypto markets. The Bitcoin price fell from approximately USD 88,400 at the end of 2025 to approximately USD 60,100 as of 30 June 2026, a decline of approximately 32%. Compared with the historical high in October 2025, the decline amounted to more than 50%. Rising real interest rates, changing expectations regarding U.S. monetary policy, a stronger U.S. dollar, and geopolitical uncertainties weighed on the asset class.

At the same time, the increasing interconnectedness of the crypto market with traditional capital markets became apparent. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded net outflows of USD 5.4 billion in the first half of the year. In Bitcoin Group’s view, this development underscores that regulated institutional investment products now have a significant influence on capital flows and price formation in the crypto market in both directions.

New bitcoin.de platform technologically ready to launch

The complete redevelopment of bitcoin.de was at the center of the strategic advancement. The new website and trading app were completed and successfully finalized from a technical perspective following extensive internal and external functional and security testing. Bitcoin Group is thus evolving bitcoin.de from its previous peer-to-peer marketplace into a modern and scalable brokerage.

The planned offering will comprise more than 100 cryptocurrencies, savings plans, crypto swaps, dynamic staking, and modern settlement infrastructure. This provides Bitcoin Group with the technological foundation for a significantly broader product offering and the future scalability of the platform.

The resumption of crypto trading is subject to the completion of the ongoing licensing process under the new European regulatory requirements. As this process is taking longer than originally expected, crypto trading on bitcoin.de has been temporarily unavailable since the end of June 2026. Futurum Bank AG, the operator of bitcoin.de and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bitcoin Group, is in close dialogue with the responsible supervisory authorities and attaches the highest priority to successfully completing the process.

Moritz Eckert, CEO of Bitcoin Group SE, comments: “We have created the essential prerequisites within our own sphere of influence through the redevelopment of bitcoin.de. Once the necessary regulatory framework is in place, we will launch bitcoin.de into a new phase of development with a fundamentally renewed technological platform.”

Outlook 2026

Against the backdrop of a market environment that continues to be characterized by geopolitical uncertainties and elevated interest rates, as well as high volatility in the crypto markets, the forecast for financial year 2026 remains subject to considerable uncertainty. This is compounded by Bitcoin Group’s ongoing transformation, including the relaunch of the trading platform and the migration of existing customers. In particular, the regulatory status, the timing of the granting of the MiCAR licence, the number of migrating existing and newly acquired customers, and the use of new offerings such as savings plans and staking are currently difficult to forecast. Due to the short-term postponement of the migration and the continued uncertainty regarding the timing of the MiCAR licence, the Management Board expects revenue in 2026 to decline compared with the previous year. At the same time, the continued high level of investment required at futurum bank AG and the delayed relaunch will weigh on earnings accordingly. For the full year 2026, a negative EBITDA is therefore expected again.

The German 2026 Half-Year Report is available for download as a PDF document in the Publications section of bitcoingroup.com. The English Report will be available from mid-October 2026.



About Bitcoin Group SE:

Bitcoin Group SE is a holding company focusing on innovative and disruptive business models and technologies from the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. Bitcoin Group SE holds 100% of the shares in futurum bank AG, which operates a trading platform for the digital currencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Gold, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tron, Solana and Ripple under bitcoin.de, and 50% of the shares in Sineus Financial Services GmbH, a financial services provider supervised by BaFin.

Bitcoin Group SE is listed on the primary market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange as well as on all other German stock exchanges and XETRA (stock exchange symbol: ADE, ISIN: DE000A1TNV91, GSIN: A1TNV9). For more information on Bitcoin Group SE, please visit bitcoingroup.com.



About bitcoin.de:

Bitcoin.de is a Germany-based and regulated marketplace for crypto assets and, with more than 1,100,000 registered users, is also one of Europe’s largest crypto marketplaces. With more than 10 years of operations, bitcoin.de has earned a reputation of one of the world’s most secure crypto trading platforms. Since users do not transfer euros to a trust account but pay conveniently directly from their bank account, the euros used for trading are even deposit-backed. 98% of the cryptocurrencies managed by bitcoin.de are held in secure cold wallets. The range of products available on bitcoin.de includes Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Tron (TRX), Solana (SOL) and Ripple (XRP).



Contact:

Bitcoin Group SE

Moritz Eckert

Luisenstr. 4

32052 Herford

Email: eckert@futurumbank.com

Phone: +49.5221.69435.20

Fax: +49.5221.69435.25

Website: bitcoingroup.com



Investor Relations Contact:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Irmi Aigner

Phone: +49.89.1250903-33

Email: ia@crossalliance.de

Website: crossalliance.de