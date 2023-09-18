EQS-News: Blue Cap AG announces successor solution on the board: Dr. Henning von Kottwitz becomes new CEO

EQS-News: Blue Cap AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Blue Cap AG announces successor solution on the board: Dr. Henning von Kottwitz becomes new CEO



18.09.2023 / 20:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, September 18, 2023 Blue Cap AG (Blue Cap) announces that Dr. Henning von Kottwitz will be appointed Chairman/CEO from October 1, 2023. He is succeeding the previous Chairman/CEO Tobias Hoffmann-Becking, who asked the company's supervisory board at the end of August to terminate his mandate on the board early for personal reasons. Dr. von Kottwitz, together with Henning Eschweiler, COO of Blue Cap, will ensure continuity in the implementation of the growth strategy. Simultaneously, Dr. von Kottwitz will resign from the Blue Cap supervisory board.

I am very pleased that we were able recruit an experienced new CEO for Blue Cap AG with Dr. Henning von Kottwitz at short notice. Dr. von Kottwitz has been intensively involved with the company, the team, and the portfolio companies for over three years and can therefore, together with Henning Eschweiler, ensure continuity in the implementation of the growth strategy. I am particularly pleased that the appointment of Dr. von Kottwitz is significantly supported by the other anchor shareholders. The appointment of Dr. von Kottwitz as CEO at Blue Cap will also improve the options for PartnerFonds to withdraw. He has already shown there that he can successfully attract new investors for Blue Cap. At the same time, on behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Mr. Hoffmann-Becking for his achievements and successes and wish him all the best for the future, comments Kirsten Lange, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of Blue Cap AG, on the personnel. Henning von Kottwitz adds: I see significant potential for growth and value enhancement at Blue Cap AG: I am very much looking forward to working with Henning Eschweiler and the team to further develop Blue Cap in the coming years and to realize these values!

Dr. Henning von Kottwitz (born 1973) has many years of experience in the investment industry and in German medium-sized companies. The qualified lawyer began his career at a leading strategy consultancy, where he particularly advised companies in the industrial goods sector, both on growth strategies and on programs to increase efficiency. This was followed by positions and organ positions at medium-sized industrial and logistics companies, among others. Dr. von Kottwitz is the liquidator of PartnerFonds AG i.L. and has been closely involved with Blue Cap AG as a member of the supervisory board since 2020.

The operational development of the Blue Cap portfolio and in particular the portfolio management, which is currently the focus, will continue to be covered and driven forward by Mr. Henning Eschweiler, the COO of Blue Cap.

Contact:

Blue Cap AG

Lisa Marie Schraml

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Tel. +49 (0)152 22617308

lschraml@blue-cap.de

About Blue Cap AG

Blue Cap AG is a capital market-listed investment company founded in 2006 and headquartered in Munich. The company invests in medium-sized companies from the B2B sector and supports them in their entrepreneurial development. The holdings are headquartered in the DACH region, generate sales of between EUR 30 and 80 million and have a sound core business. Blue Cap holds mostly majority stakes in eight companies in the adhesives technology & coating technology, plastics technology, production technology, medical technology and business services sectors. The companies in the Blue Cap Group develop independently and each pursues its own growth strategy. The Group currently employs around 1,400 people in Germany and other European countries. Blue Cap AG is listed on the over-the-counter market (Scale, Frankfurt and m:access, Munich; ISIN: DE000A0JM2M1; stock exchange symbol: B7E). www.blue-cap.de