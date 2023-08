EQS-News: Blue Cap AG: Change in the Management Board Tobias Hoffmann-Becking asks for early termination of his Management Board mandate

EQS-News: Blue Cap AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Blue Cap AG: Change in the Management Board Tobias Hoffmann-Becking asks for early termination of his Management Board mandate



25.08.2023 / 17:21 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, August 25, 2023 - Blue Cap AG ("Blue Cap") announces that Mr. Tobias Hoffmann-Becking, CEO, has asked the company's Supervisory Board to end his Management Board mandate early for personal reasons. He will still be available to the company for an orderly handover for the benefit of the company. The Supervisory Board has already begun the search for a successor.

On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I would like to express our regret that Tobias Hoffmann-Becking will be resigning from the Management Board. We respect his motives and thank him for his great commitment and the achievements and successes he has rendered for Blue Cap since he became a member of the Management Board in April 2020," comments Kirsten Lange, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of Blue Cap AG, on the personnel change.

The operational development of the Blue Cap and the portfolio and in particular the portfolio management, which is currently in the foreground, is covered and driven forward by Mr. Henning Eschweiler, the COO of Blue Cap. Thus, this important focus is not affected by the personnel.

Contact

Blue Cap AG

Lisa Marie Schraml

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Tel. +49 (0)152 22617308

lschraml@blue-cap.de

About Blue Cap AG

Blue Cap AG is a capital market-listed investment company founded in 2006 and headquartered in Munich. The company invests in medium-sized companies from the B2B sector and supports them in their entrepreneurial development. The holdings are headquartered in the DACH region, generate sales of between EUR 30 and 80 million and have a sound core business. Blue Cap holds mostly majority stakes in eight companies in the adhesives technology & coating technology, plastics technology, production technology, medical technology and business services sectors. The companies in the Blue Cap Group develop independently and each pursues its own growth strategy. The Group currently employs around 1,400 people in Germany and other European countries. Blue Cap AG is listed on the over-the-counter market (Scale, Frankfurt and m:access, Munich; ISIN: DE000A0JM2M1; stock exchange symbol: B7E). www.blue-cap.de