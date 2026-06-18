Blue Cap Aktie
WKN DE: A0JM2M / ISIN: DE000A0JM2M1
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18.06.2026 22:00:04
EQS-News: Blue Cap AG: Closing of the Acquisition of Janoschka AG Successfully Completed
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EQS-News: Blue Cap AG
/ Key word(s): Agreement/Takeover
Blue Cap AG: Closing of the Acquisition of Janoschka AG Successfully Completed
Munich, June 18, 2026 – Blue Cap AG (“Blue Cap”) has successfully completed the acquisition of Janoschka AG (“Janoschka”), originally announced on May 7, 2026, with today's closing of the transaction. Following the fulfillment of all closing conditions, Blue Cap now holds 100% of the shares in Janoschka and, indirectly, in its subsidiaries.
Janoschka is a global provider of integrated prepress solutions and printing tools for the packaging industry. The company employs approximately 1,500 people at production sites in 12 countries and generated revenue of around EUR 90 million in the 2025 financial year. Through the acquisition, Blue Cap expands its portfolio with a new investment in the Industrials segment and further strengthens its position in the attractive packaging market.
With the completion of the transaction, Janoschka will be fully consolidated and is expected to significantly increase the Blue Cap Group’s revenue and earnings. Against this backdrop, the Management Board confirms the increased guidance for the 2026 financial year that was announced in connection with the transaction on May 7, 2026. For the continuing operations, Blue Cap continues to expect Group revenue of between EUR 170 million and EUR 190 million and an adjusted(1) EBITDA margin of between 7.5% and 8.5%.
(1) Adjustments: Adjusted for extraordinary, prior-period and other effects resulting from reorganization measures and one-off items.
About Blue Cap AG
Blue Cap AG is a publicly listed investment company headquartered in Munich, Germany, and founded in 2006. The Company acquires medium-sized B2B companies in special situations and supports their operational development with the aim of selling them profitably at a later stage. The acquired companies are headquartered in the DACH region, generate revenues between EUR 20 million and EUR 200 million, and operate sustainable, stable core businesses. Blue Cap generally holds majority stakes in six companies operating in the plastics technology, production technology, pre-press, life sciences, and business services sectors. The Group currently employs around 2,000 people in Germany and other European countries. Blue Cap AG is listed on the open market (Scale, Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and m, Munich Stock Exchange; ISIN: DE000A0JM2M1; stock ticker: B7E). www.blue-cap.de
Contact:
Blue Cap AG
18.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Blue Cap AG
|Ludwigstraße 11
|80539 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89-288 909 0
|Fax:
|+49 89 288 909 19
|E-mail:
|ir@blue-cap.de
|Internet:
|www.blue-cap.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JM2M1
|WKN:
|A0JM2M
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2347146
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2347146 18.06.2026 CET/CEST
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