EQS-News: Blue Cap AG gains new long-term anchor shareholder

Major shareholder PartnerFonds AG i.L. sells part of his block of shares and reduces proportion of share capital from 41.9% to 26.9%

German family office joins as a long-term anchor shareholder and now holds 15% of the share capital of Blue Cap

Munich, December 13, 2022 The existing major shareholder PartnerFonds AG i.L. ("PartnerFonds") today informed Blue Cap AG ("Blue Cap") that it has sold 660,000 shares of its 1,842,500 previously held shares, effective as of December 13, 2022. The buyer is a German family office that does not wish to be named. It joins Blue Cap as a new anchor shareholder with a long-term holding horizon.

The new shareholder structure of Blue Cap AG is as follows:

- PartnerFonds AG i.L. 26.9%

- Family office 15.0%

- Kreissparkasse Biberach 13.5%

Tobias Hoffmann-Becking, CEO of Blue Cap, welcomes the changes in the group of shareholders: "We are very pleased to have a new anchor shareholder on board. The substantial investment made by our new shareholder emphasizes the great confidence in the corporate strategy we are pursuing for the sustainable development of our portfolio companies.

The decision in favour of the investor was preceded by a selection and decision-making process on the part of PartnerFonds. Dr Henning von Kottwitz, Liquidator of PartnerFonds, emphasizes: " The transaction shows that investors are interested in Blue Cap even in a challenging market environment. I am very pleased that after a careful search we have found an investor for Blue Cap with a long-term perspective who is convinced by Blue Cap's portfolio, management team und strategy. As a result of the transaction, the participation of PartnerFonds in Blue Cap will be reduced in a manner that protects the share price and the shareholder structure of Blue Cap will be broadened. I am convinced that this transaction will also have a positive effect on Blue Cap's further development options, and I am very confident that we will be able to attract further suitable investors for our remaining shares in due course. Blue Cap still has great potential.

On October 24, 2022, Blue Cap announced significantly improved 9-month figures for 2022 and confirmed its guidance for the current financial year. Accordingly, for 2022, the Management Board continues to expect consolidated sales of between EUR 335-350 million and an adjusted(1) EBITDA margin of between 8-9%.

(1) Adjustments to reflect extraordinary, prior-periodic and other effects from reorganization measures and one-off effects, as well as effects arising from the purchase price allocations

About Blue Cap AG

Blue Cap AG is a capital market-listed investment company founded in 2006 and headquartered in Munich. The company invests in medium-sized companies in the B2B sector and supports them in their entrepreneurial development. These are headquartered in the DACH region, typically generate revenue of between 30 and 80 million euros and have an intact core business. Blue Cap holds mostly majority stakes in nine companies in the adhesives technology & coating technology, plastics technology, production technology, medical technology and business services sectors. The companies in the Blue Cap Group develop independently and each pursue their own growth strategies. The group currently employs around 1,300 people in Germany and other European countries. Blue Cap AG is listed on the over-the-counter market (Scale, Frankfurt and m:access, Munich; ISIN: DE000A0JM2M1; stock exchange symbol: B7E). www.blue-cap.de

Contact:

Blue Cap AG

Lisa Marie Schraml

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Tel. +49 89 288909-24

lschraml@blue-cap.de