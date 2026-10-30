Blue Cap Aktie
WKN DE: A0JM2M / ISIN: DE000A0JM2M1
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30.10.2026 07:00:03
EQS-News: Blue Cap AG Publishes Half-Year Report 2026 and Confirms Guidance
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EQS-News: Blue Cap AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
Blue Cap AG Publishes Half-Year Report 2026 and Confirms Guidance
Munich, October 30, 2026 – Blue Cap AG (“Blue Cap”) today published its half-year report 2026, thereby confirming the figures preliminarily communicated on October 20, 2026. Accordingly, the Group generated Group revenue(1) of EUR 62.9m in the first half of 2026, as expected (PY: EUR 64.4m). Adjusted(2) EBITDA amounted to EUR 2.2m (PY: EUR 2.8m), and the Adjusted EBITDA margin to 3.5% (PY: 4.2%). Results are burdened by a one-off effect of approx. EUR 1m. It relates to a subsequent booking in a portfolio company and is economically attributable to financial year 2025.
Balance sheet and financing structure remain solid
The Group continues to have a solid balance sheet and financing structure. The equity ratio stood at 55.0% as of June 30, 2026. This headroom allows the Group to swiftly seize opportunities as they arise.
Net Asset Value: segments up, Group NAV down in the half-year
The indicative Net Asset Value (NAV) of the Group stood at EUR 118.7m as of June 30, 2026, EUR 6.6m below the value as of December 31, 2025 (EUR 125.3m). The NAV of the segments rose by EUR 12.0m to EUR 47.6m (December 31, 2025: EUR 35.6m). Based on the number of shares, the NAV corresponds to approx. EUR 26 per share (December 31, 2025: approx. EUR 28).
Segments with Divergent Performance
As of June 30, 2026, Blue Cap’s portfolio comprises five majority holdings, allocated to the Industrials and Business Services segments, as well as one minority holding. In a continuing volatile market environment, the individual holdings in the portfolio are developing very differently.
The Industrials segment presents a mixed picture. At H+E, partial revenues were above expectations; however, the significantly higher prices for plastic granulates more than offset the positive revenue effect. Planatol was below expectations, while Janoschka developed in line with expectations and confirmed the earnings levers defined in the investment case.
In the Business Services segment, restraint continues to be evident in the respective markets. HY-LINE was slightly below expectations in the first half, but its order intake supports the outlook. Transline recorded a further revenue decline with stable margins; process automation and the closure of the French subsidiary are improving the cost structure.
At the minority holding Inheco, revenue and earnings in the first half were significantly above expectations. The market environment has improved noticeably compared with the prior year. For the remainder of 2026, the focus is on operational development and the management of supply chains.
Segment Key Figures before Consolidation at a Glance (excluding Janoschka)
Note: Rounding differences are possible; figures refer to the continuing business segments.
Forecast for Financial Year 2026 Confirmed
The Executive Board confirms the forecast for financial year 2026: Group revenue is expected to be between EUR 170m and EUR 190m, and the Adjusted EBITDA margin between 7.5% and 8.5%.
The full half-year report 2026 is available on the Blue Cap website in the Investor Relations section: https://www.blue-cap.de/investor-relations/berichtswelt/
(1) Portfolio as of December 31, 2025, excluding Janoschka. Financial figures since closing (for June 2026) are presented on an HGB basis for informational purposes.
(2) Adjustments: Adjusted for extraordinary, prior-period and other effects from reorganization measures, as well as one-off effects.
About Blue Cap AG
Blue Cap AG is a publicly listed investment company founded in 2006 and headquartered in Munich. The company acquires medium-sized B2B businesses in special situations and supports them in their entrepreneurial development, with the aim of selling them at a profit at a later stage. The acquired companies are headquartered in the DACH region, generate revenues between EUR 20m and EUR 200m and have a sustainably stable core business. As of the balance sheet date, the company holds majority stakes in six corporate groups and one minority holding. The Group employes approx. 2000 people and operates in Germany, Europe, Northamerica and Asia. Blue Cap AG is listed on the open market (Scale, Frankfurt, and m:access, Munich; ISIN: DE000A0JM2M1; ticker symbol: B7E). www.blue-cap.de
Contact:
Blue Cap AG
30.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Blue Cap AG
|Ludwigstraße 11
|80539 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89-288 909 0
|Fax:
|+49 89 288 909 19
|E-mail:
|ir@blue-cap.de
|Internet:
|www.blue-cap.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JM2M1
|WKN:
|A0JM2M
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|5299000Q9YDTA0PTQJ89
|EQS News ID:
|2424874
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2424874 30.10.2026 CET/CEST
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