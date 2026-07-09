EQS-News: Board and Advisory Appointments Support Global Expansion

EQS-News: EcoGraf Limited / Key word(s): Personnel

Board and Advisory Appointments Support Global Expansion



09.07.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Board and Advisory Appointments Support Global Expansion

EcoGraf Limited (“EcoGraf” or “the Company”) (ASX: EGR; FSE: FMK) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Sven Olsson as an Independent Non-Executive Director and Dr. Peter Schuhmacher as Advisor to the Board to drive global expansion, following the positive progress of EcoGraf HFfree Purification Technology, effective immediately.

Mr Sven Olsson’s appointment strengthens the Company’s international governance capability and further supports the rapidly growing German and broader European shareholder base, with German shareholders representing a significant proportion of the Company’s register.

Dr. Peter Schuhmacher is a respected global battery materials leader with over

30 years’ international experience in advanced materials, battery chemicals and industrial operations. He holds various positions as board member and senior advisor across the battery value chain and until recently served as President of BASF’s Battery Materials, Recycling and Catalysts Division.

Board Appointment





Based in Goeppingen, Germany, Mr Olsson brings more than a decade of board experience with resource and technology companies, together with extensive networks across European capital markets, industrial groups, and the rapidly expanding EV and battery materials supply chain. His appointment enhances EcoGraf’s strategic positioning in Europe at a time when the region is accelerating investment in secure, ESG aligned critical minerals.

EcoGraf has experienced a significant increase in investment from Germany and the EU, reflecting strong regional interest in the Company’s natural graphite and battery anode materials strategy. Mr Olsson’s appointment provides direct board level representation aligned with European investor expectations, strengthens communication with the Company’s largest regional shareholder group, and enhances governance oversight consistent with EU ESG and critical minerals frameworks.

Mr. Olsson has supported the Company in various advisory capacities over the years, including offtake negotiations and facilitating access to debt financing.

Advisor to the Board





Dr Schuhmacher, brings extensive battery materials and automotive supply chain experience in markets relevant to EcoGraf’s HFfree® BAM strategy. His senior roles included customer engagement and strategic partnerships with leading battery and EV companies, providing EcoGraf with valuable insight into qualification, procurement and long-term supply requirements.

At BASF, Dr Schuhmacher leads research, technology, scale-up and investment to develop sustainable, regionally aligned battery materials ecosystems. Combined with his PhD in Chemistry, his market knowledge and technology and operations experience will support EcoGraf’s strategic growth.

His appointment strengthens EcoGraf’s technical and commercial capability as it advances EcoGraf HFfree® developments and engages customers in the U.S., Europe and Asia seeking secure, transparent and ESG-aligned anode material supply.

The growing EV and battery manufacturing sector faces increasing supply chain pressure from China’s graphite processing dominance, tighter battery-grade graphite export controls and rising traceability, sustainability and regional diversification requirements.

EcoGraf’s HFfree® purification technology offers a cost-effective, environmentally responsible alternative to conventional processing, supporting clean and diversified battery materials supply chains. Dr Schuhmacher’s network and expertise are expected to assist offtake discussions and support EcoGraf’s HFfree® BAM facility strategy in growing EV battery hubs.

Mr Sven Olsson commented: “I’m pleased to join the EcoGraf Board at such a pivotal time for the Company. With Europe accelerating investment into secure, ESG-aligned critical minerals, EcoGraf is exceptionally well positioned to play a meaningful role in the future of the battery and EV supply chain. I look forward to supporting the Company’s engagement with European stakeholders and contributing to the continued growth of its international shareholder base.”

Dr Peter Schuhmacher commented: “I am delighted to join EcoGraf’s Advisory Board at an important stage in the Company’s development. The rapid growth of the global battery industry is creating a clear need for secure, transparent and sustainable anode material supply chains. EcoGraf’s HFfree® purification technology and integrated development strategy provide a compelling platform to support battery and electric vehicle manufacturers as they diversify supply, reduce environmental impacts and remain cost competitive. I look forward to contributing my experience to support EcoGraf’s growth and engagement with customers and partners across key international markets.”

EcoGraf Chairman, Mr Robert Pett, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Mr Olsson and Dr Peter Schuhmacher to EcoGraf. Their appointments reflect the strong and growing support from German and European investors and further strengthen our engagement with the EV battery supply chain as we advance our downstream developments. Their collective experience and network aligns closely with EcoGraf’s mission to deliver sustainable, high-performance anode materials to the global market.”

This announcement is authorised for release by Andrew Spinks, Managing Director.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTORS

Andrew Spinks

Managing Director

T: +61 8 6424 9002

Forward looking statements

Various statements in this announcement constitute statements relating to intentions, future acts and events. Such statements are generally classified as “forward looking statements” and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause those future acts, events and circumstances to differ materially from what is presented or implicitly portrayed herein. The Company gives no assurances that the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements will be achieved.

About EcoGraf

EcoGraf is building a vertically integrated battery anode materials business to produce high purity graphite products for the lithium-ion battery and advanced manufacturing markets. Over US$30 million has been invested to date to create a highly attractive graphite business which includes:

• Epanko Graphite Mine in Tanzania;

• Mechanical Shaping Facility in Tanzania;

• EcoGraf HFfree® Purification Facilities located in close proximity to the electric vehicle, battery and anode manufacturers; and

• EcoGraf HFfree® Purification technology to support battery anode recycling.

In Tanzania, the Company is developing the TanzGraphite natural flake graphite business, commencing with the Epanko Graphite Project, to provide a long-term, scalable supply of feedstock for EcoGraf® battery anode material processing facilities, together with high quality large flake graphite products for specialised industrial applications.

In addition, the Company is undertaking planning for its Mechanical Shaping Facility in Tanzania, which will process natural flake graphite into spherical graphite (SpG). This mechanical micronising and spheronising is the first step in the conversion of high-quality flake graphite concentrate into battery grade anode material used in the production of lithium-ion batteries.

Using its environmentally superior EcoGraf HFfree® purification technology, the Company will upgrade the SPG to produce 99.95%C high performance battery anode material to supply electric vehicle, battery and anode manufacturers in Asia, Europe and North America.

Battery recycling is critical to improving supply chain sustainability and the Company’s successful application of the EcoGraf HFfree® purification process to recycle battery anode material provides it with a unique ability to support customers to reduce CO 2 emissions and lower battery costs.

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