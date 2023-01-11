EQS-News: Bondholders Meeting overwhelmingly supports ACCENTRO's long-term refinancing concept

EQS-News: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Financing/Real Estate

Bondholders Meeting overwhelmingly supports ACCENTRO's long-term refinancing concept



11.01.2023 / 08:30 CET/CEST

Bondholders Meeting overwhelmingly supports ACCENTRO's long-term refinancing concept 99.75 percent vote in favour of refinancing concept for 2020/2023 bond (volume: EUR 250 million) at bondholders meeting Strong vote of confidence from investors lays the foundation for further successful development

Berlin, 11 January 2023 - ACCENTRO Real Estate AG ("ACCENTRO"), an investor in residential real estate and Germany's leading housing privatisation company, has received an overwhelming approval for the refinancing of the 2020/2023 bond (volume: EUR 250 million) at the bondholders meeting. 99.75 percent of the votes cast approved the refinancing concept. The participation rate was 78.41 percent of the bond capital.



Lars Schriewer, CEO of ACCENTRO, expresses his great satisfaction: "I am very pleased about the large presence at the bondholders meeting and the great approval of our investors for the refinancing concept. Above all, it shows the great confidence our investors have in ACCENTRO's good prospects and long-term success. Their support creates important stability and is thus a crucial basis for our company to continue its successful business development in the years to come." About ACCENTRO Real Estate AG ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is a residential investor and market leader in housing privatisation in Germany. As of 30 September 2022, the real estate portfolio comprised around 5,200 units. In addition to Berlin, the regional focus includes major central German cities and metropolitan areas as well as the Rhine-Ruhr metropolitan region. ACCENTRO's business activities comprise three core areas. These include the tenant-oriented sale of flats to private owner-occupiers and capital investors, as well as the sale of real estate portfolios to institutional investors, the development and management of its own real estate portfolio, and services for third parties. The shares of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG are listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN: A0KFKB, ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3). www.accentro.de Contact for investor relations: Thomas Eisenlohr

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

Kantstraße 44/45

10625 Berlin

E-Mail: eisenlohr@accentro.de

Tel. +49 (0)30 88 71 81 272 Contact for press and public relations: Ulrich Porwollik

Ulrich Porwollik Communications GmbH

Kückallee 35

21465 Reinbek

E-Mail: ulrich.porwollik@upocom.de

Tel. +49 (0)171 2239876



