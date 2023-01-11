CARDANO, POLKADOT und SOLANA gebührenfrei bei BISON handeln. Jetzt alle Coins entdecken.-w-
11.01.2023 08:30:05

EQS-News: Bondholders Meeting overwhelmingly supports ACCENTRO's long-term refinancing concept

EQS-News: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Financing/Real Estate
Bondholders Meeting overwhelmingly supports ACCENTRO's long-term refinancing concept

11.01.2023 / 08:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bondholders Meeting overwhelmingly supports ACCENTRO's long-term refinancing concept

  • 99.75 percent vote in favour of refinancing concept for 2020/2023 bond (volume: EUR 250 million) at bondholders meeting
  • Strong vote of confidence from investors lays the foundation for further successful development
 
Berlin, 11 January 2023 - ACCENTRO Real Estate AG ("ACCENTRO"), an investor in residential real estate and Germany's leading housing privatisation company, has received an overwhelming approval for the refinancing of the 2020/2023 bond (volume: EUR 250 million) at the bondholders meeting. 99.75 percent of the votes cast approved the refinancing concept. The participation rate was 78.41 percent of the bond capital.

Lars Schriewer, CEO of ACCENTRO, expresses his great satisfaction: "I am very pleased about the large presence at the bondholders meeting and the great approval of our investors for the refinancing concept. Above all, it shows the great confidence our investors have in ACCENTRO's good prospects and long-term success. Their support creates important stability and is thus a crucial basis for our company to continue its successful business development in the years to come."

 

About ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is a residential investor and market leader in housing privatisation in Germany. As of 30 September 2022, the real estate portfolio comprised around 5,200 units. In addition to Berlin, the regional focus includes major central German cities and metropolitan areas as well as the Rhine-Ruhr metropolitan region. ACCENTRO's business activities comprise three core areas. These include the tenant-oriented sale of flats to private owner-occupiers and capital investors, as well as the sale of real estate portfolios to institutional investors, the development and management of its own real estate portfolio, and services for third parties. The shares of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG are listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN: A0KFKB, ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3). www.accentro.de

 

Contact for investor relations:

Thomas Eisenlohr
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG
Kantstraße 44/45
10625 Berlin
E-Mail: eisenlohr@accentro.de
Tel. +49 (0)30 88 71 81 272

 

Contact for press and public relations:

Ulrich Porwollik
Ulrich Porwollik Communications GmbH
Kückallee 35
21465 Reinbek
E-Mail: ulrich.porwollik@upocom.de
Tel. +49 (0)171 2239876


 


11.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Accentro Real Estate AG
Kantstr. 44/45
10625 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11
E-mail: info@accentro.ag
Internet: www.accentro.ag
ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3
WKN: A0KFKB
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1532059

 
End of News EQS News Service

1532059  11.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1532059&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Accentro Real Estate AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Accentro Real Estate AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Accentro Real Estate AG 2,32 7,41% Accentro Real Estate AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zuversicht vor wichtigen Daten: ATX stabil erwartet -- DAX dürfte im Plus starten-- Asiatische Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird am Mittwoch kaum verändert erwartet, während der deutsche Leitindex zum Start wohl etwas zulegen dürfte. An den wichtigsten Märkten in Fernost geht es zur Wochenmitte in verschiedene Richtungen. Die Wall Street schloss nach einem ruhigen Dienstagshandel etwas höher.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen