BVB Aktie

BVB für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 549309 / ISIN: DE0005493092

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.06.2026 11:17:14

EQS-News: Borussia Dortmund is one of the most valuable soccer clubs in the world

EQS-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Borussia Dortmund is one of the most valuable soccer clubs in the world

02.06.2026 / 11:17 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The U.S. business magazine Forbes recently published a new list of the world’s most valuable soccer clubs. According to the latest valuation, Borussia Dortmund is the second-most valuable German club and ranks 13th on the Forbes list internationally, with a valuation of US$ 2.2 billion. This once again demonstrates that BVB shares are significantly undervalued based on their current market capitalization. A finding that research analysts also share.

Dortmund, 2nd June 2026

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

 

Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

02.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207-209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: + 49 (0) 231 – 9020-2745
Fax: + 49 (0) 231 – 9020-852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: https://aktie.bvb.de/
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2337990

 
End of News EQS News Service

2337990  02.06.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BVB (Borussia Dortmund)

mehr Nachrichten