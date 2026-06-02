BVB Aktie
WKN: 549309 / ISIN: DE0005493092
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02.06.2026 11:17:14
EQS-News: Borussia Dortmund is one of the most valuable soccer clubs in the world
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EQS-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
The U.S. business magazine Forbes recently published a new list of the world’s most valuable soccer clubs. According to the latest valuation, Borussia Dortmund is the second-most valuable German club and ranks 13th on the Forbes list internationally, with a valuation of US$ 2.2 billion. This once again demonstrates that BVB shares are significantly undervalued based on their current market capitalization. A finding that research analysts also share.
Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
02.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Rheinlanddamm 207-209
|44137 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|+ 49 (0) 231 – 9020-2745
|Fax:
|+ 49 (0) 231 – 9020-852746
|E-mail:
|aktie@bvb.de
|Internet:
|https://aktie.bvb.de/
|ISIN:
|DE0005493092
|WKN:
|549309
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2337990
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2337990 02.06.2026 CET/CEST
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