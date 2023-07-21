|
21.07.2023 09:00:04
EQS-News: Borussia Dortmund re-admitted to the SDAX
|
EQS-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
The shares of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE0005493092 / WKN 549309) will be included in the SDAX again with effect from July 25, 2023. This was announced on late yesterday evening by STOXX Ltd., Qontigo's global index provider, in the course of unscheduled component changes in the MDAX, SDAX and TecDax indices.
Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
21.07.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
|44137 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|0231/ 90 20 - 2746
|Fax:
|0231/ 90 20 - 852746
|E-mail:
|aktie@bvb.de
|Internet:
|www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005493092
|WKN:
|549309
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1685125
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1685125 21.07.2023 CET/CEST
