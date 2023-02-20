EQS-News: BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration

Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
20.02.2023 18:55:03

20.02.2023 / 18:55 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c. announces that with effect from 15 February 2023, Karen Richardson, Non-Executive Director of BP p.l.c., has become a director of Exponent, Inc. a US-quoted company.

  

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under paragraph 9.6.14R (2) of the Listing Rules. 

 

 

 

