EQS-News: BRAIN Biotech AG: Key Leadership Appointments at BRAIN Biotech AG, Zwingenberg Site

Key Leadership Appointments at BRAIN Biotech AG, Zwingenberg Site

Dr. Alexander Pelzer appointed as new Head of Research & Development, BRAIN Biotech Zwingenberg site

Dr. Martin Langer takes on additional responsibility as Managing Director BioScience Operations, Zwingenberg

Zwingenberg, Germany, 9 January 2023 Biotechnology and enzyme expert BRAIN Biotech AG today announces the appointments of two key leadership positions at its corporate site in Zwingenberg, headquarters and core biotechnology R&D campus of the international BRAIN Group. Following the announcement in October 2022, to establish an independent division for BRAIN Biotech AGs proprietary CRISPR technology, the Group´s management is now pleased to announce that Dr. Alexander Pelzer will succeed Dr. Michael Krohn as Head of Research & Development. Dr. Krohn will now fully focus on his new leadership role with Akribion Genomics.

Dr. Pelzer was previously Unit Head Enzymes & Biocatalysts at the company and has been with BRAIN Biotech for almost nine years. Dr. Pelzer enjoyed a broad education in biocatalysis, microbiology and molecular biology at the Research Centre Juelich with a focus on industrial enzyme technology. In addition to his experience in relevant fields, he demonstrated strong leadership skills along his whole career path.

In addition, Dr. Martin Langer will expand his current business development responsibilities and will be appointed Managing Director and Executive Vice President of the BioScience segment at the Zwingenberg site. Dr. Langer was one of the first employees at BRAIN Biotech and accordingly has several decades of corporate experience. Alexander Pelzer and Martin Langer will take joint responsibility for further developing the R&D center in Zwingenberg into a customer-preferred provider for integrated biotechnology solutions.

Adriaan Moelker, CEO of BRAIN Group, says: I am very happy to promote Alexander to this important position. The fact that we were able to find an optimal successor for Michael Krohn within our company testifies to the development capabilities of our own professionals. Alexander comes with an excellent technical background. He also has the necessary experience in discovery, enzyme and strain optimization, fermentation, expression and scale-up to further drive the expansion of our enzymes and microorganisms business. Martin will be a strong leader of the Zwingenberg team and continue to drive the growth of our TMS business. With these appointments, we are taking an important next step in our journey to become a provider of integrated solutions for our customers."

