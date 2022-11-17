EQS-News: BRAIN Biotech AG: MP Beteiligungs-GmbH Increases Stake in BRAIN Biotech AG

EQS-News: BRAIN Biotech AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

17.11.2022

MP Beteiligungs-GmbH Increases Stake in BRAIN Biotech AG

Block transaction recently successfully closed

MP Beteiligungs-GmbH has increased its holding throughout 2022

Long-term supporter of the development of BRAIN Biotech AG

Zwingenberg, November 17, 2022 BRAIN Biotech AG was informed by its anchor investor MP Beteiligungs-GmbH, Kaiserslautern, that MP Beteiligungs-GmbH now holds approximately 45 percent of the total share capital in BRAIN Biotech AG. The shareholding of MP Beteiligungs-GmbH in BRAIN Biotech AG has been continuously expanded over the course of the year through acquisitions in the open market. Due to the completion of a recent major block transaction, the total shareholding has grown to approximately 45%. MP Beteiligungs-GmbH intends to continue to accompany the development of BRAIN Biotech AG on the capital market in the long-term and considers the currently weak capital market environment for the BRAIN Biotech AG share price as a good investment opportunity.

Adriaan Moelker, CEO BRAIN Biotech, states: "We are very pleased with the continued vote of confidence from our anchor investor MP Beteiligungs-GmbH. BRAIN Biotech is developing very positively, both operationally as well as strategically. We are well on track to achieve our goals for this year and the medium term."

About BRAIN

BRAIN Biotech AG (BRAIN) is a leading European specialist in industrial biotechnology with a focus on nutrition, health and the environment. As a technology and solution provider, the company supports the biologization of industry with biobased products and processes. From contract research and development with industrial partners to the development of own disruptive incubator projects and customized enzyme products: BRAIN's broad, innovative biotech know-how and its agile teams are the key to success.

The German BRAIN Biotech AG is the parent company of the international BRAIN Group, which distributes B2B specialty products, including enzymes and bioactive natural products. The BRAIN Group has its own fermentation or production facilities in continental Europe, the UK and the USA, which complete the value chain within the Group with the associated biotechnological production know-how.

As a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, BRAIN Biotech AG is committed to aligning its strategies and activities with the universal principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and to actively promote common social goals. Our products and services directly target at least five of the UN SDGs.

Since its IPO in 2016, BRAIN Biotech AG has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 520394).

