EQS-News: BRAIN Biotech AG reports half-year figures for fiscal year 2025/26 and confirms full year guidance

EQS-News: BRAIN Biotech AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report

BRAIN Biotech AG reports half-year figures for fiscal year 2025/26 and confirms full year guidance



28.05.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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BRAIN Biotech AG reports half-year figures for fiscal year 2025/26 and confirms full year guidance

Sequential growth in the core segment BRAINBiocatalysts

Adjusted Group-EBITDA around break-even

New European patent granted for BMC® genome editing nuclease

ZWINGENBERG, Germany, May 28, 2026 – BRAIN Biotech AG, a leading provider of specialized enzymes and innovative biosolutions for industry, published its financial figures for the first six months of fiscal year 2025/26. The group generated revenues of € 23.4 million, down 7.2 % from the previous year (€ 25.2 million). The BRAINBiocatalysts segment was primarily affected by low sales momentum with bakery enzymes. In addition, there were production interruptions due to the relocation of production facilities to the new joined location in the Netherlands. Adjusted consolidated EBITDA for the first half of the financial year 2025/26 improved to a value around break even to € -0.1 million from € -1.1 million in the prior year.

The company continues with positive news flow from its BRAINBioIncubator segment. The European Patent Office has granted a substance patent for a CRISPR nuclease (BMC® nuclease) for genome editing. BRAIN Biotech has developed a novel family of CRISPR nucleases under the name BMC® (BRAIN Metagenome Cas) with high activity in various organisms. The BMC® nuclease generates double-strand breaks in the genome of prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells at defined sites. These breaks can be used to subsequently make targeted modifications and thus alter the properties of organisms. In addition, Akribion Therapeutics GmbH which holds an exclusive license for the application of the BEC® (BRAIN Engineered Cas) technology in the therapeutic field has published an article in the prestigious science magazine “Nature” stressing the unique properties of this nuclease under the title “RNA-triggered cell killing with CRISPR Cas12a2”. *

Adriaan Moelker, the CEO of BRAIN Biotech AG, states, "The sequential growth in Q2 within our core segment BRAINBiocatalysts confirmed our view that the low point in revenue dynamics was in the first quarter of this financial year. The very positive news flow from our genome editing portfolio clearly supports our intention to generate a higher revenue potential for recurring revenues from fee and royalty income. This applies equally to our CRO business, production strain development and own product initiatives."

Development of the segments

Revenues in the core segment BRAINBiocatalysts (enzymes, microorganisms and ingredients) showed 4.5 % sequential revenue growth in Q2 compared to Q1. For the six-month period the segment generated revenues of € 20.4 million, representing a 10.3 % decline compared to the same period last year (€ 22.7 million). The segment was primarily impacted by weak revenue generation in the bakery enzymes subsegment. Adjusted EBITDA was € 1.1 million, down € 0.3 million compared to the prior year period driven by the weaker revenue level.

Revenues within the BRAINBioIncubator segment (research-intensive R&D projects with industrial partners and own projects) amounted to € 3.0 million, up € 0.5 million from the previous year (€ 2.5 million). In the first quarter of the financial year, a milestone payment of € 1.0 million was received from the deucrictibant project, which contributed significantly to revenue growth. The high contribution margin from the milestone payment and lower personnel costs in the segment led to a significantly improved adjusted EBITDA of € 0.6 million, compared to € -0.7 million in the same period of the previous year.

BRAIN Biotech Holding primarily includes personnel and other expenses related to group administration, further development of the BRAIN Biotech Group, stock exchange listing costs, central group financing, and M&A activities. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment amounted to € -1.8 million, which is in line with the prior-year level and the full-year forecast.

Outlook financial year 2025/2026, unchanged

In the environment of a weakening general economic outlook, the armed conflict in the Middle East, and a weak US dollar, the company continues to forecast revenue in its core BRAINBiocatalysts segment at approximately the same level as the previous year, as well as an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 10 % for the segment. The forecast for the BRAINBioIncubator segment in the financial year 2025/26 also remains unchanged.

Key financial data for the first six months of the financial year 2025/26

6M 6M (in € million) 2025/26 2024/25 Revenues 23.4 25.2 BRAINBiocatalysts 20.4 22.7 BRAINBioIncubator 3.0 2.5 Total operating performance1 24.2 26.5 Adjusted EBITDA2 -0.1 -1.1 EBITDA -1.1 -2.1 Operating cash flow -1.3 -5.0 (in € million) 31.03.2026 30.09.2025 Cash and cash equivalents 4.3 6.2

1 Revenues + change in inventories + other income including R&D grants

2 The reconciliation from adjusted to unadjusted EBITDA can be found in the 6M report for the period from 1 October 2025 to 31 March 2026

For more information, see the 6M Report 2025/26: https://www.brain-biotech-group.com/en/investors/financial-publications-calendar/financial-reports/

* Scholz, P., Thompson, J., Crosby, K.T. et al. RNA-triggered cell killing with CRISPR-Cas12a2. Nature (2026). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-026-10466-y

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Contact Media

Dr. Stephanie Konle, PR & Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 6251 9331-70

Email: stk@brain-biotech.com

Contact Investor Relations

Martina Schuster, Investor Relations

Phone: +49 6251 9331-69

Email: ms@brain-biotech.com

BRAIN Biotech

The BRAIN Biotech Group is a leader in researching, developing, and producing specialty enzymes, focusing on the food and life sciences industries. In addition, the group develops microbial production strains and scalable bioprocesses for the economic production of specialty enzymes and other proteins. BRAIN Biotech also offers customized biological solutions to the industry for more sustainable products and efficient processes.

BRAIN Biotech AG is the parent company of the BRAIN Biotech Group. The company´s activities are divided into two business segments: BRAINBiocatalysts (development, production, and distribution of specialty enzymes, microorganisms, and ingredients) and BRAINBioIncubator (research-intensive development projects and pharmaceuticals).

BRAIN Biotech operates its own fermentation facilities in the UK and has additional production sites in continental Europe and the US. BRAIN Biotech AG has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since February 9, 2016 (Ticker symbol: BNN; ISIN: DE0005203947 / WKN: 520394). In the 2024/25 fiscal year, the group generated revenue of € 49.6 million with around 280 employees. For more information, visit: www.brain-biotech-group.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the current views, expectations, and assumptions of the management of BRAIN Biotech AG, and are based on information currently available to the management.

Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance, and entail both known and unknown risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Numerous factors exist that could influence the future performance of and future developments at BRAIN Biotech AG and the BRAIN Biotech Group. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the general economic and competitive environment, risks associated with capital markets, currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes in international and national laws and regulations, in particular with respect to tax laws and regulations, as well as other factors.

BRAIN Biotech AG does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

BMC® is an EU word mark of BRAIN Biotech AG