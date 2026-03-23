EQS-News: BRAIN Biotech has been granted a key patent for its CRISPR-BMC genome-editing technology

EQS-News: BRAIN Biotech AG / Key word(s): Patent

BRAIN Biotech has been granted a key patent for its CRISPR-BMC genome-editing technology



23.03.2026 / 11:05 CET/CEST

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BRAIN Biotech has been granted a key patent for its CRISPR-BMC genome-editing technology

Newly patented CRISPR nuclease exhibits high activity in various prokaryotic and eukaryotic organisms

Patent now opens up significant potential for further commercial use through licensing

BRAIN Biotech offers its technology for strain optimization in customers' production strains

ZWINGENBERG, March 23, 2026 – BRAIN Biotech, a leading provider of specialist enzymes and innovative biological solutions for industry, announced today that the European Patent Office has granted a patent for a CRISPR-BMC nuclease as a substance patent (Patent number EP4301852 B1). BRAIN Biotech has developed a novel family of CRISPR nucleases called BMC® (BRAIN Metagenome Cas) that exhibit high activity in various organisms. CRISPR-BMC generates efficient double-strand breaks in the genome of prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells at defined locations. These breaks can be used to subsequently introduce targeted changes and thus modify the properties of organisms.

Precise genome editing in a wide range of organisms

Using this BMC® technology, both prokaryotes and eukaryotes can be specifically edited, including bacteria, yeasts, fungi, plants and mammalian cells. The BMC® nuclease family is – alongside the BEC® nucleases – yet another proprietary CRISPR system developed by the company. Specifically, BRAIN Biotech employs this technology to optimize microbial production strains, including E. coli, Bacillus, Pichia, and Aspergillus, for producing biomolecules such as enzymes, proteins, and small molecules.

The newly granted patent marks another important milestone for BRAIN Biotech regarding the freedom to use this proprietary technology for its own research as well as in customer projects. It opens up significant potential for the further commercial application of the patented nucleases. BRAIN Biotech has already granted licenses for the use of the technology to companies in different fields and will expand its licensing activities.

Adriaan Moelker, CEO of BRAIN Biotech, comments: “I am very pleased that we have now secured robust patent protection for the CRISPR-BMC nucleases developed at BRAIN Biotech. Our technology, which is based on these nucleases, helps make manufacturing processes that utilize microorganisms more cost-effective. We offer a corresponding business model for the use of our technology, which can be applied across a wide range of application areas.” Moelker adds: “The family of CRISPR-BMC nucleases represents yet another innovative genome-editing tool that has emerged from the BRAINBioIncubator. It complements the already patented CRISPR-BEC nucleases from BRAIN Biotech.”

Alexander Pelzer, Head of R&D at BRAIN Biotech Zwingenberg, states: “CRISPR-BMC allows us to further accelerate the development of our own production organisms and strain development for our customers thanks to the speed and precision it offers. To ensure the reliable establishment of the technology in various organisms, we draw on our decades of experience in molecular biology and microbiology.”

The patent for the first nuclease in the BMC® family has been in effect since March 18, 2026, in all countries covered by the European Unitary Patent, as well as in Great Britain and Switzerland. The patent is still pending in different stages in other key areas such as USA, Japan and others. Patent protection is also being successively sought for other nucleases in the BMC® family through selected inventions.

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Contact Media

Dr. Stephanie Konle, PR & Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 6251 9331-70

Email: stk@brain-biotech.com

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Martina Schuster, Investor Relations

Phone: +49 6251 9331-69

Email: ms@brain-biotech.com

BRAIN Biotech

The BRAIN Biotech Group is a leader in researching, developing, and producing specialty enzymes, focusing on the food and life sciences industries. In addition, the group develops microbial production strains and scalable bioprocesses for the economic production of specialty enzymes and other proteins. BRAIN Biotech also offers customized biological solutions to the industry for more sustainable products and efficient processes.

BRAIN Biotech AG is the parent company of the BRAIN Biotech Group. The company´s activities are divided into two business segments: BRAINBiocatalysts (development, production, and distribution of specialty enzymes, microorganisms, and ingredients) and BRAINBioIncubator (research-intensive development projects and pharmaceuticals).

BRAIN Biotech operates its own fermentation facilities in the UK and has additional production sites in continental Europe and the US. BRAIN Biotech AG has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since February 9, 2016 (Ticker symbol: BNN; ISIN: DE0005203947 / WKN: 520394). In the 2024/25 fiscal year, the group generated revenue of € 49.6 million with around 280 employees. For more information, visit: www.brain-biotech-group.com.

The BRAIN Biotech Group on social media and on the internet:

BRAIN Biotech Gruppe

Web: www.brain-biotech-group.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/brainbiotech

Threads: https://www.threads.net/@brainbiotechag

Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/brain-biotech-group.com

X: https://x.com/BRAINbiotech

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCS33HJqku674X22UQ8QIsyg

Biocatalysts Ltd (Production, Distribution)

Website: https://www.biocatalysts.com/

LinkedIn: Biocatalysts Ltd on LinkedIn / BRAIN-Biocatalysts Life Science Solutions on LinkedIn

BRAIN Biotech Zwingenberg (Technologies & R&D Services)

Website: www.brain-biotech.com

LinkedIn: BRAIN Biotech Technologies & Services

AnalyticonDiscovery (R&D)

Web: https://ac-discovery.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/analyticon-discovery/

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the current views, expectations, and assumptions of the management of BRAIN Biotech AG, and are based on information currently available to the management.

Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance, and entail both known and unknown risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Numerous factors exist that could influence the future performance of and future developments at BRAIN Biotech AG and the BRAIN Biotech Group. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the general economic and competitive environment, risks associated with capital markets, currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes in international and national laws and regulations, in particular with respect to tax laws and regulations, as well as other factors.

BRAIN Biotech AG does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.