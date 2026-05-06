BRANICKS Group Aktie
WKN DE: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4
|
06.05.2026 07:00:14
EQS-News: Branicks Group AG: 2025 EPRA-Sustainability Report published
|
EQS-News: BRANICKS Group AG
/ Key word(s): ESG/Real Estate
Branicks Group AG: 2025 EPRA-Sustainability Report published
Frankfurt am Main, 6 May 2026
Press release from Branicks Group AG
Branicks Group AG: 2025 EPRA Sustainability Report published
Frankfurt, 6 May 2026 – Branicks Group AG (Branicks), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany’s leading listed property companies, has today published its EPRA Sustainability Report for 2025. The report was prepared in accordance with the Sustainability Best Practice Recommendations (sBPR) and includes key ESG indicators for business operations and the company’s own property portfolio (Commercial Portfolio).
In recent years, Branicks has significantly reduced its greenhouse gas emissions. This trend continued in the 2025 reporting year: the market-based greenhouse gas intensity of the commercial portfolio improved by a further 7% compared with 2024. This is largely attributable to the increased share of renewable energy in total electricity consumption. In terms of its own-use office space, Branicks was able to reduce greenhouse gas intensity by 20%.
Another key indicator of the sustainable transformation of the commercial portfolio is the green building ratio. Thanks to the certification of further properties, the green building ratio was maintained at a high level of 52% in 2025, despite changes to the portfolio.
At staff level, a near-balanced ratio of men to women within the company was achieved in 2025, at 48% to 52%. The staff turnover rate fell significantly from 23.5% to 17.8% compared with the previous year.
As in previous years, the data presented in this report is based on a materiality analysis designed with a structured methodological and analytical approach and complies with the Sustainability Best Practice Recommendations of the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA).
Branicks will publish further sustainability data for 2025 covering the areas of Environment, Social and Governance in line with the publication of the 2025 Annual Report.
About Branicks Group AG:
The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales.
In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.
The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4).
The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM.
For more details, go to www.branicks.com
PR-Kontakt Branicks Group AG:
Stephan Heimbach
Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Fon +49 69 9454858-1569
pr@branicks.com
IR-Kontakt Branicks Group AG:
Jasmin Dentz
Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Fon +49 69 9454858-1492
ir@branicks.com
06.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Branicks Group AG
|Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 9454858-1492
|Fax:
|+49 69 9454858-9399
|E-mail:
|ir@branicks.com
|Internet:
|www.branicks.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9
|WKN:
|A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2321468
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2321468 06.05.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BRANICKS Group AG (ex DIC Asset AG)
|
06.05.26
|EQS-News: Branicks Group AG: 2025 EPRA-Sustainability Report published (EQS Group)
|
06.05.26
|EQS-News: Branicks Group AG: EPRA-Nachhaltigkeitsbericht 2025 veröffentlicht (EQS Group)
|
04.05.26
|EQS-AFR: Branicks Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements (EQS Group)
|
04.05.26