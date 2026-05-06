EQS-News: Branicks Group AG: 2025 EPRA-Sustainability Report published

EQS-News: BRANICKS Group AG / Key word(s): ESG/Real Estate

Branicks Group AG: 2025 EPRA-Sustainability Report published



06.05.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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Branicks Group AG: 2025 EPRA-Sustainability Report published

Frankfurt am Main, 6 May 2026

Press release from Branicks Group AG

Branicks Group AG: 2025 EPRA Sustainability Report published

Transparent and comparable ESG reporting in accordance with EPRA sBPR guidelines

Green building ratio at 52%

Greenhouse gas emissions from operations and the portfolio further reduced

Frankfurt, 6 May 2026 – Branicks Group AG (Branicks), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany’s leading listed property companies, has today published its EPRA Sustainability Report for 2025. The report was prepared in accordance with the Sustainability Best Practice Recommendations (sBPR) and includes key ESG indicators for business operations and the company’s own property portfolio (Commercial Portfolio).

In recent years, Branicks has significantly reduced its greenhouse gas emissions. This trend continued in the 2025 reporting year: the market-based greenhouse gas intensity of the commercial portfolio improved by a further 7% compared with 2024. This is largely attributable to the increased share of renewable energy in total electricity consumption. In terms of its own-use office space, Branicks was able to reduce greenhouse gas intensity by 20%.

Another key indicator of the sustainable transformation of the commercial portfolio is the green building ratio. Thanks to the certification of further properties, the green building ratio was maintained at a high level of 52% in 2025, despite changes to the portfolio.

At staff level, a near-balanced ratio of men to women within the company was achieved in 2025, at 48% to 52%. The staff turnover rate fell significantly from 23.5% to 17.8% compared with the previous year.

As in previous years, the data presented in this report is based on a materiality analysis designed with a structured methodological and analytical approach and complies with the Sustainability Best Practice Recommendations of the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA).

Branicks will publish further sustainability data for 2025 covering the areas of Environment, Social and Governance in line with the publication of the 2025 Annual Report.

About Branicks Group AG:

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is a leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with over 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad investor network. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine offices in the ground in all major German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG). As of September 30, 2025, we managed properties with a market value of EUR 10.7 billion in the Commercial Portfolio and Institutional Business segments.

The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.

The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4).

The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM.

For more details, go to www.branicks.com

PR-Kontakt Branicks Group AG:

Stephan Heimbach

Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Fon +49 69 9454858-1569

pr@branicks.com

IR-Kontakt Branicks Group AG:

Jasmin Dentz

Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Fon +49 69 9454858-1492