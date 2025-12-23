EQS-News: Branicks Group AG: Adjustment of the forecast for the 2025 financial year

BRANICKS Group Aktie
Branicks Group AG: Adjustment of the forecast for the 2025 financial year
Frankfurt am Main, 23 December 2025
Frankfurt am Main, 23 December 2025. Against the backdrop of the ongoing and already well-advanced closing work for the 2025 financial year, the Management Board of Branicks Group AG (‘Branicks’), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, has reviewed its forecast for the financial year and adjusted it today. The decisive factor for this forecast adjustment is the business development in the fourth quarter of the current financial year. There are delays in individual transactions planned for this quarter, which are affecting the planned purchase and sale volume, gross rental income and income from property management. FFO I after minority interests is not affected by this.
Adjusted and detailed forecast in detail
Branicks will publish its 2025 annual report as planned on 29 April 2026.
Sonja Wärntges, CEO of Branicks Group AG, comments: "In the 2025 financial year, which is now coming to an end, Branicks made great progress in financial consolidation and was on track with robust operations. Given that the closing work is already well advanced, we expect to have essentially achieved our guidance for the 2025 financial year, with the exception of the acquisition and disposal targets. Our transactions have developed very satisfactorily in a difficult environment, although there are delays in some of the transactions planned for the fourth quarter of 2025. With the transaction pipeline remaining well filled, we expect to continue the momentum of the past financial year with further timely notarizations."
About Branicks Group AG:
The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales.
In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.
The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4).
The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM.
For more details, go to www.branicks.com
