EQS-News: Branicks Group AG: Existing tenant at Düsseldorf’s CABO rents additional office space and extends lease until 2034

27.02.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Frankfurt am Main, 27 February 2026

Press release

Frankfurt, 27 February 2026 – Branicks Group AG (Branicks), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany's leading listed real estate companies, has extended its lease agreement with an existing tenant from the insurance industry at the CABO office building in Düsseldorf until 2034 and expanded the lease to include additional space.

The CABO is considered a landmark property in Düsseldorf's office property market. With its striking glass façade, green atrium and flexible room concepts, it offers an appealing working environment in a highly attractive location on the Rhine. Prominently located between the spacious Karl-Arnold-Platz and Kaiserswerther Straße, the CABO impresses with its prestigious address and perfect connections to the city centre, the airport, the main railway station and the banks of the Rhine. Built in 2003, the building consists of two sophisticated structures with a high level of functionality. It has a total area of around 10,500 sqm and an underground car park with 188 parking spaces. Further highly attractive spaces are still available for new leases in the CABO.



About Branicks Group AG:

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is a leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate as well as renewable assets with over 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad investor network. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine offices in the ground in all major German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG). As of September 30, 2025, we managed properties with a market value of EUR 10.7 billion in the Commercial Portfolio and Institutional Business segments.

The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.

The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4).

The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM.

For more details, go to www.branicks.com

