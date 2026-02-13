EQS-News: Branicks Group AG: Extraordinary General Meeting approves all items on the agenda

EQS-News: BRANICKS Group AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/AGM/EGM

Branicks Group AG: Extraordinary General Meeting approves all items on the agenda



Frankfurt am Main, 13 February 2026

Frankfurt am Main, 13 February 2026. The extraordinary general meeting of Branicks Group AG (‘Branicks’), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany's leading listed real estate companies, held virtually today, approved resolutions proposed by the Management Board and Supervisory Board by large majorities.

Under agenda item 1, the Annual General Meeting resolved to cancel the Contingent Capital 2022 and create Contingent Capital 2026 for the purpose of granting shares to the outside shareholders of VIB Vermögen AG in accordance with the provisions of the control and profit transfer agreement concluded between DIC Real Estate Investments GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and VIB Vermögen AG and the corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association.

The extraordinary general meeting of VIB Vermögen AG had already approved the aforementioned control and profit transfer agreement on February 12, 2026.

Furthermore, today's Annual General Meeting of Branicks Group AG approved the conclusion of a control and profit transfer agreement between Branicks Group AG and DIC Real Estate Investments GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien under agenda item 2.

The approval of the Annual General Meeting of DIC Real Estate Investments GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien for the control and profit transfer agreements concluded with VIB Vermögen AG and Branicks Group AG will be granted by Branicks Group AG as the sole limited partner of DIC Real Estate Investments GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien on February 17, 2026.

Under agenda item 3, the Annual General Meeting also resolved to reduce the size of the Supervisory Board of Branicks Group AG from six to five members and to amend the Articles of Association accordingly.

49.7% of the voting share capital of Branicks Group AG was represented at the Annual General Meeting.

About Branicks Group AG:

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is a leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate as well as renewable assets with over 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad investor network. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine offices in the ground in all major German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG). As of September 30, 2025, we managed properties with a market value of EUR 10.7 billion in the Commercial Portfolio and Institutional Business segments.

The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.

The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4).

The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM.

For more details, go to www.branicks.com

