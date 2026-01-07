EQS-News: Branicks Group AG: Extraordinary general meeting in 13February 2026

EQS-News: BRANICKS Group AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/AGM/EGM

07.01.2026 / 15:15 CET/CEST

Frankfurt am Main, 07 January 2026

Press release

Resolution on conditional capital of up to EUR 50,139,306.00 through the issue of new shares

Resolution on the conclusion of a control and profit transfer agreement between Branicks Group AG as the controlling company and DIC Real Estate Investments GmbH & Co. KGaA as the controlled company

Frankfurt am Main, 7 January 2026. Branicks Group AG (‘Branicks’), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, invites its shareholders to a virtual extraordinary general meeting on 13 February 2026 at 10:00 a.m. The relevant documents were published in the Bundesanzeiger today and on the Branicks website today.

The main reason for the meeting is to pass resolutions in connection with the control and profit transfer agreement (‘BGAV VIB’) concluded on 5 January 2026 between DIC Real Estate Investments GmbH & Co. KGaA (‘DIC REI’), a wholly owned subsidiary of Branicks, as the controlling company, and VIB Vermögen AG (‘VIB’) as the controlled company. The BGAV VIB will be submitted for approval at an extraordinary general meeting of VIB to be held on 12 February 2026.

In order to create Branicks shares to be granted to the outside shareholders of VIB if they decide to accept the compensation specified in more detail in the BGAV VIB, a proposal will be submitted to the Annual General Meeting for resolution to create conditional capital of up to EUR 50,139,306.00 by issuing up to 50,139 306 new Branicks shares. The new Branicks shares will be issued in exchange for the transfer of VIB shares at the exchange ratio specified in the BGAV VIB by VIB's outside shareholders who accept the compensation offer. The conditional capital increase will only be carried out to the extent that VIB's outside shareholders exercise their right to compensation and no treasury shares are used to service the offer.

Furthermore, a control and profit transfer agreement between Branicks as the controlling company and DIC REI as the controlled company will be submitted to the Annual General Meeting for approval.

BRANICKS has published further information on this matter on its website at https://branicks.com/en/ir/overview/.

About Branicks Group AG:

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is a leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate as well as renewable assets with over 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad investor network. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine offices in the ground in all major German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG). As of September 30, 2025, we managed properties with a market value of EUR 10.7 billion in the Commercial Portfolio and Institutional Business segments.

The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.

The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4).

The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM.

For more details, go to www.branicks.com

