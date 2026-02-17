EQS-News: Branicks Group AG: Extraordinary general meeting of DIC REI successfully concluded

EQS-News: BRANICKS Group AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/AGM/EGM

Branicks Group AG: Extraordinary general meeting of DIC REI successfully concluded



17.02.2026 / 13:59 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Branicks Group AG: Extraordinary general meeting of DIC REI successfully concluded

Frankfurt am Main, 17 February 2026

Press release

Branicks Group AG: Extraordinary general meeting of DIC REI successfully concluded

Frankfurt am Main, 17 February 2026. As the sole limited partner of DIC Real Estate Investments GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (“DIC REI”), Branicks Group AG (“Branicks”) announces that today’s extraordinary general meeting of DIC RI approved the control and profit transfer agreements concluded with VIB Vermögen AG and Branicks Group AG.

This was preceded on 12 and 13 February 2026 by the corresponding resolutions of the extraordinary general meetings of VIB Vermögen AG and Branicks Group AG, which were passed subject to the approval of the extraordinary general meeting of DIC REI.

This means that all resolutions for the entries of the control and profit transfer agreements between VIB Vermögen AG and DIC REI as well as between Branicks Group AG and DIC REI in the commercial register are now available.

About Branicks Group AG:

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is a leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate as well as renewable assets with over 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad investor network. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine offices in the ground in all major German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG). As of September 30, 2025, we managed properties with a market value of EUR 10.7 billion in the Commercial Portfolio and Institutional Business segments.

The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.

The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4).

The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM.

For more details, go to www.branicks.com

PR-Kontakt Branicks Group AG:

Stephan Heimbach

Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Fon +49 69 9454858-1569

pr@branicks.com

IR-Kontakt Branicks Group AG:

Jasmin Dentz

Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Fon +49 69 9454858-1492