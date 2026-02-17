BRANICKS Group Aktie
WKN DE: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4
|
17.02.2026 13:59:43
EQS-News: Branicks Group AG: Extraordinary general meeting of DIC REI successfully concluded
|
EQS-News: BRANICKS Group AG
/ Key word(s): Real Estate/AGM/EGM
Branicks Group AG: Extraordinary general meeting of DIC REI successfully concluded
Frankfurt am Main, 17 February 2026
Branicks Group AG: Extraordinary general meeting of DIC REI successfully concluded
Frankfurt am Main, 17 February 2026. As the sole limited partner of DIC Real Estate Investments GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (“DIC REI”), Branicks Group AG (“Branicks”) announces that today’s extraordinary general meeting of DIC RI approved the control and profit transfer agreements concluded with VIB Vermögen AG and Branicks Group AG.
This was preceded on 12 and 13 February 2026 by the corresponding resolutions of the extraordinary general meetings of VIB Vermögen AG and Branicks Group AG, which were passed subject to the approval of the extraordinary general meeting of DIC REI.
This means that all resolutions for the entries of the control and profit transfer agreements between VIB Vermögen AG and DIC REI as well as between Branicks Group AG and DIC REI in the commercial register are now available.
About Branicks Group AG:
The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales.
In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.
The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4).
The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM.
For more details, go to www.branicks.com
PR-Kontakt Branicks Group AG:
Stephan Heimbach
Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Fon +49 69 9454858-1569
pr@branicks.com
IR-Kontakt Branicks Group AG:
Jasmin Dentz
Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Fon +49 69 9454858-1492
ir@branicks.com
17.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Branicks Group AG
|Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 9454858-1492
|Fax:
|+49 69 9454858-9399
|E-mail:
|ir@branicks.com
|Internet:
|www.branicks.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9
|WKN:
|A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2277564
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2277564 17.02.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!