EQS-News: Branicks Group AG: Further leasing success at the Pressehaus building on Berlin’s Alexanderplatz

09.02.2026 07:00:03
Frankfurt am Main, 9 February 2026
Branicks Group AG: Further leasing success at the Pressehaus building on Berlin's Alexanderplatz
Frankfurt, 9 February 2026 – Branicks Group AG (Branicks), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, has leased office space in the landmark Pressehaus building on Alexanderplatz, directly opposite the television tower on Alexanderplatz in Berlin. The tenant of the 1,345 square metres space is Berliner Verlag. Branicks had previously leased a similarly sized space there to Edeka for a term of 15 years.
The complex comprises the Pressehaus building with its Pressecafé and New Podium on Berlin's Alexanderplatz. It is an architectural icon directly opposite the famous television tower: a striking building that is visible from afar and has a decisive impact on the cityscape at this location. The complex was built between 1970 and 1973 and has recently undergone extensive refurbishment. It has been part of the Branicks Group AG real estate portfolio since 2019, is partially listed as a historic building and has received Leed Gold certification following its modernisation.
‘When the opportunity arose to find a place in the “Haus des Berliner Verlags” again, we knew immediately that we had to seize it. Because this is where Berliner Verlag belongs,’ says Christoph Stiller, Managing Director at Berliner Verlag, adding: ‘Here, where the publishing house has its roots, we have a strong foundation for our ambitious growth plans.’
Martin Karehnke, Managing Director of Asset Management at Branicks Group AG, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Berliner Verlag as a tenant for the Pressehaus am Alexanderplatz, a company that is connected to the history and tradition of this address like no other and at the same time fits perfectly with its positioning for the future.’
The prime location in Berlin-Mitte, directly on Alexanderplatz, guarantees optimal accessibility. The entire complex, with an area of around 35,850 square metres, consists of two units: the historic Pressehighhaus tower block with the low-rise Pressecafé building has been renovated and completely revitalised in recent years. The new New Podium building is being constructed directly adjacent to it. With its flexible, modern office, restaurant and retail space, this landmark property is making a strong urban statement.
The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales.
In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.
The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4).
The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM.
For more details, go to www.branicks.com
PR-Kontakt Branicks Group AG:
Stephan Heimbach
Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Fon +49 69 9454858-1569
pr@branicks.com
IR-Kontakt Branicks Group AG:
Jasmin Dentz
Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Fon +49 69 9454858-1492
ir@branicks.com
