EQS-News: Branicks Group AG: Goldenes Haus in Frankfurt fully let

06.03.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Frankfurt am Main, 6 March 2026

Press release

Branicks Group AG: Goldenes Haus in Frankfurt fully let

Frankfurt, 6 March 2026 – Branicks Group AG (Branicks), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany's leading listed real estate companies, has extended several leases and signed new ones at the Goldenes Haus in Frankfurt. The tenants are from the financial sector. With the leases that have now been concluded or renewed, the landmark property with its striking, golden-shimmering façade at Theodor-Heuss-Allee 80 in Frankfurt is fully let, but as a multi-tenant building it continues to offer attractive rental space.

The traditional Goldene Haus in Frankfurt's City West district, opposite the exhibition centre, was built in the 1980s and, following extensive renovation in recent years, is now a highly efficient, BREEAM-certified, state-of-the-art office building with innovative building technology in a prime location. It has a lettable area of 33,297 square metres. The building complex also includes 532 parking spaces and electric charging stations, and will also offer a fast charging station from the second half of 2026. The Goldene Haus is part of the Branicks Group's institutional portfolio.

About Branicks Group AG:

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is a leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate as well as renewable assets with over 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad investor network. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine offices in the ground in all major German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG). As of September 30, 2025, we managed properties with a market value of EUR 10.7 billion in the Commercial Portfolio and Institutional Business segments.

The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.

The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4).

The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM.

For more details, go to www.branicks.com

PR-Kontakt Branicks Group AG:

Stephan Heimbach

Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Fon +49 69 9454858-1569

pr@branicks.com

IR-Kontakt Branicks Group AG:

Jasmin Dentz

Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Fon +49 69 9454858-1492