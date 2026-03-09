EQS-News: Branicks Group AG intensifies talks with creditors of its promissory note loans maturing in March and April 2026 regarding short-term extension

BRANICKS Group Aktie
Frankfurt am Main, 9th March 2026
Branicks Group AG intensifies talks with creditors of its promissory note loans maturing in March and April 2026 regarding short-term extension
Frankfurt am Main, 9th March 2026. Branicks Group AG (Branicks), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany's leading listed real estate companies, is in ongoing discussions regarding its refinancing and property sales, which are currently taking longer than expected. The Management Board therefore decided today to intensify dialogue with the creditors of its promissory note loans maturing in March and April 2026 with a total nominal amount of EUR 87.0 million in order to agree on a short-term extension until the end of June 2026.
With regard to the company's operating business, Branicks reiterates the statement made at the extraordinary general meeting on 13 February 2026 that business is running robustly. This is also evidenced by the consistently high level of letting activity, which Branicks has reported on in recent weeks with a series of new and follow-up lettings in the office markets of Frankfurt and Berlin, among others. In addition, Branicks continues to have a well-filled transaction pipeline.
Branicks last provided information on the 2025 financial year on 23 December 2025 and will present its annual financial statements and annual report on 29 April 2026.
The company will keep the capital market and the public informed of further developments in accordance with legal requirements.
About Branicks Group AG:
The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales.
In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.
The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4).
The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM.
For more details, go to www.branicks.com
PR-Kontakt Branicks Group AG:
Stephan Heimbach
Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Fon +49 69 9454858-1569
pr@branicks.com
IR-Kontakt Branicks Group AG:
Jasmin Dentz
Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Fon +49 69 9454858-1492
ir@branicks.com
09.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Branicks Group AG
|Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 9454858-1492
|Fax:
|+49 69 9454858-9399
|E-mail:
|ir@branicks.com
|Internet:
|www.branicks.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9
|WKN:
|A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2288260
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2288260 09.03.2026 CET/CEST
