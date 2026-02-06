EQS-News: Branicks Group AG: Ludwigshafen Technology Park fully let

EQS-News: BRANICKS Group AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous

06.02.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Frankfurt am Main, 6 February 2026

Press release

Branicks Group AG: Ludwigshafen Technology Park fully let

Frankfurt, 6 February 2026 – Branicks Group AG (Branicks), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, has let the last remaining office space in the Ludwigshafen Technology Park. A ten-year lease for 1,900 sqm has been signed with an insurance company. Last year, Branicks leased a further 1,000 sqm in the same building to a training company in the care and health sector. With these new leases, the building is now 100% let.

The property has a total rental area of 5,600 sqm, offers variable room concepts and is barrier-free. There are 80 ground-level parking spaces on the ground floor. The modern office building is part of Branicks' commercial portfolio. The Ludwigshafen Technology Park is centrally located in the Rhine-Neckar triangle in an economically and technologically interesting, dynamic environment. It has excellent connections to public transport and the A 650 motorway. The distance to Ludwigshafen city centre is 2 km.



About Branicks Group AG:

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is a leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate as well as renewable assets with over 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad investor network. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine offices in the ground in all major German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG). As of September 30, 2025, we managed properties with a market value of EUR 10.7 billion in the Commercial Portfolio and Institutional Business segments.

The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.

The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4).

The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM.

For more details, go to www.branicks.com

PR contact Branicks Group AG:

Stephan Heimbach

Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Fon +49 69 9454858-1569

pr@branicks.com

IR contact Branicks Group AG:

Jasmin Dentz

Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Fon +49 69 9454858-1492