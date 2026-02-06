BRANICKS Group Aktie
WKN DE: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4
|
06.02.2026 07:00:03
EQS-News: Branicks Group AG: Ludwigshafen Technology Park fully let
|
EQS-News: BRANICKS Group AG
/ Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous
Branicks Group AG: Ludwigshafen Technology Park fully let
Frankfurt am Main, 6 February 2026
Branicks Group AG: Ludwigshafen Technology Park fully let
Frankfurt, 6 February 2026 – Branicks Group AG (Branicks), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, has let the last remaining office space in the Ludwigshafen Technology Park. A ten-year lease for 1,900 sqm has been signed with an insurance company. Last year, Branicks leased a further 1,000 sqm in the same building to a training company in the care and health sector. With these new leases, the building is now 100% let.
The property has a total rental area of 5,600 sqm, offers variable room concepts and is barrier-free. There are 80 ground-level parking spaces on the ground floor. The modern office building is part of Branicks' commercial portfolio. The Ludwigshafen Technology Park is centrally located in the Rhine-Neckar triangle in an economically and technologically interesting, dynamic environment. It has excellent connections to public transport and the A 650 motorway. The distance to Ludwigshafen city centre is 2 km.
The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales.
In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.
The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4).
The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM.
For more details, go to www.branicks.com
PR contact Branicks Group AG:
Stephan Heimbach
Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Fon +49 69 9454858-1569
pr@branicks.com
IR contact Branicks Group AG:
Jasmin Dentz
Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Fon +49 69 9454858-1492
ir@branicks.com
06.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Branicks Group AG
|Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 9454858-1492
|Fax:
|+49 69 9454858-9399
|E-mail:
|ir@branicks.com
|Internet:
|www.branicks.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9
|WKN:
|A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2271602
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2271602 06.02.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!