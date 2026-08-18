BRANICKS Group Aktie

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WKN DE: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4

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18.08.2026 10:28:54

EQS-News: BRANICKS Group AG: Noteholders Approve Resolutions to Elect a Joint Representative and Extend the Maturity of the EUR 400 Million Bond

EQS-News: BRANICKS Group AG / Key word(s): Financing
BRANICKS Group AG: Noteholders Approve Resolutions to Elect a Joint Representative and Extend the Maturity of the EUR 400 Million Bond

18.08.2026 / 10:28 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BRANICKS Group AG: Noteholders Approve Resolutions on the Election of a Joint Representative and the Extension of the Maturity of the EUR 400 Million Bond

Frankfurt am Main, August 18, 2026. BRANICKS Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4) (the “Company”) announces that the holders of its EUR 400,000,000 corporate bond (Green Bond) 2.250% 2021/2026 (ISIN: XS2388910270 – WKN A3MP5C) (the “Bond”) have approved all resolutions proposed by the Company, each by the required qualified majority of at least 75% of the votes cast, as part of the vote without a meeting pursuant to Section 18 of the German Bond Act during the period from August 15, 2026, to August 17, 2026. Noteholders representing significantly more than 50% of the total outstanding principal amount of the bonds participated in the vote; the quorum required for a valid vote was thus reached.

In particular, the noteholders approved the appointment of MR Treuhand GmbH, Munich, as the joint representative of all noteholders. In addition, the joint representative was authorized, with effect for and against all noteholders, to declare, among other things, a waiver of certain termination rights and a forbearance from demanding repayment of the bond due on September 22, 2026, until the completion of the planned comprehensive restructuring, to be resolved on the basis of a further vote by the noteholders. Furthermore, the noteholders approved an amendment to the bond terms, which in particular extends the maturity of the bond to December 31, 2026, with an option to extend it to March 31, 2027.

The full text of the resolutions adopted will be published in the Federal Gazette. Subject to any potential challenges to the resolutions, the amendments to the bond terms will take effect through a corresponding supplement or amendment to the global certificate for the bond deposited with the relevant clearing system after expiration of the one-month period for challenging the resolutions.

Next Steps

The approved extension of the maturity, together with the planned short-term bridge financing in the amount of EUR 35 million, provides the necessary time and financial flexibility to implement the planned comprehensive restructuring of the Company’s financial liabilities, as agreed upon in the lock-up agreements signed on July 30, 2026, and effective as of July 31, 2026, with a group of bond and promissory note creditors.

The next step will be a second vote without a meeting pursuant to Section 18 of the German Bond Act, which will address the comprehensive restructuring of the bond.

The Company will inform the capital markets of further developments regarding the implementation of the restructuring in accordance with legal requirements.

 

IR Contact
Branicks Group AG
Jasmin Dentz
Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Tel.: +49 69 9454858-1492
ir@branicks.com


18.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Branicks Group AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 9454858-1492
Fax: +49 69 9454858-9399
E-mail: ir@branicks.com
Internet: www.branicks.com
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, XS2388910270
WKN: A1X3XX, A3MP5C
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
LEI Code: 52990044JL2ZPWONU738
EQS News ID: 2384332

 
End of News EQS News Service

2384332  18.08.2026 CET/CEST

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