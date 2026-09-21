EQS-News: BRANICKS Group AG: Regular interest payment on EUR 400 million bond to be made as scheduled – Completion of maturity extension imminent

EQS-News: BRANICKS Group AG / Key word(s): Financing

BRANICKS Group AG: Regular interest payment on EUR 400 million bond to be made as scheduled – Completion of maturity extension imminent



21.09.2026 / 20:34 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



BRANICKS Group AG: Regular interest payment on EUR 400 million bond to be made as scheduled – Completion of maturity extension imminent



Frankfurt am Main, 21 September 2026. BRANICKS Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4) (the “Company”) announces that the regular interest payment due on 22 September 2026 on the EUR 400,000,000 corporate bond (Green Bond) 2.250% 2021/2026 (ISIN: XS2388910270 – WKN A3MP5C) (the “Bond”) will be made as scheduled, on time and in full.



The one-month challenge period for the resolutions adopted in the vote without a meeting from 15 to 17 August 2026 expired on 18 September 2026. The Frankfurt am Main Regional Court has confirmed upon inquiry that no legal challenge against the resolutions of the noteholders has been filed with the competent chambers to date. The approved amendments to the terms and conditions of the Bond – in particular the extension of the maturity of the Bond until 31 December 2026, with a further extension option until 31 March 2027 – are expected to be completed within the next few days, but, as anticipated, not before 22 September 2026.



MR Treuhand GmbH, Munich, has today, in its capacity as joint representative of the bondholders, declared that the repayment of the Bond originally due on 22 September 2026 and any default interest on the repayment amount will not be seriously demanded until completion of the maturity extension; in addition, the exercise of certain termination rights has been waived.



Trading in the Bond on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange has been temporarily suspended since 18 September 2026 and will remain suspended until the approved amendments to the terms and conditions of the Bond have been completed.



The Company will inform the capital markets of further progress in the restructuring in accordance with the applicable legal requirements.



IR Contact

Branicks Group AG

Jasmin Dentz

Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Tel.: +49 69 9454858-1492

ir@branicks.com



21.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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