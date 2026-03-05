EQS-News: Branicks Group AG: Thalia new tenant at Marler Stern

BRANICKS Group Aktie
WKN DE: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4
05.03.2026 07:00:04
/ Key word(s): Real Estate
Frankfurt am Main, 5 March 2026
Frankfurt, 5 March 2026 – Branicks Group AG (Branicks), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany's leading listed real estate companies, has secured book retailer Thalia as another tenant at the Marler Stern shopping centre in Marl. Thalia will establish a bookshop there with 455 square metres of retail space and is expected to open in the first half of 2026.
Marler Stern shopping centre is home to numerous retail shops, service providers, doctors' surgeries and municipal facilities such as the city library. It is characterised by high footfall and its central city centre location. The arrival of a Thalia bookshop is a highly attractive addition to the centre's wide range of retail and service offerings. Branicks has now fully let its space in Marler Stern, with the exception of two smaller areas.
About Branicks Group AG:
The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales.
In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.
The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4).
The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM.
For more details, go to www.branicks.com
PR-Kontakt Branicks Group AG:
Stephan Heimbach
Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Fon +49 69 9454858-1569
pr@branicks.com
IR-Kontakt Branicks Group AG:
Jasmin Dentz
Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Fon +49 69 9454858-1492
ir@branicks.com
