EQS-News: Branicks Group AG: Thalia new tenant at Marler Stern

Branicks Group AG: Thalia new tenant at Marler Stern



05.03.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Frankfurt am Main, 5 March 2026

Frankfurt, 5 March 2026 – Branicks Group AG (Branicks), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany's leading listed real estate companies, has secured book retailer Thalia as another tenant at the Marler Stern shopping centre in Marl. Thalia will establish a bookshop there with 455 square metres of retail space and is expected to open in the first half of 2026.

Marler Stern shopping centre is home to numerous retail shops, service providers, doctors' surgeries and municipal facilities such as the city library. It is characterised by high footfall and its central city centre location. The arrival of a Thalia bookshop is a highly attractive addition to the centre's wide range of retail and service offerings. Branicks has now fully let its space in Marler Stern, with the exception of two smaller areas.

