EQS-News: Branicks Group AG: Top ESG-Ratings once again in the Morningstar Sustainalytics ranking and CDP scoring

EQS-News: BRANICKS Group AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/ESG

Branicks Group AG: Top ESG-Ratings once again in the Morningstar Sustainalytics ranking and CDP scoring



24.03.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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Branicks Group AG: Top ESG-Ratings once again in the Morningstar Sustainalytics ranking and CDP scoring

Frankfurt am Main,24 March 2026

Press release Branicks Group AG

Branicks Group AG: Top ESG ratings once again in the Morningstar Sustainalytics ranking and CDP scoring

• Sustainability as a core element of the business model and corporate strategy

• Morningstar Sustainalytics: Branicks ranks among the best in a global peer comparison

• Two further commercial properties in Offenbach recently certified to BREEAM

Frankfurt am Main, 24 March 2026. Branicks Group AG (“Branicks”), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany’s leading listed property companies, sees its ESG focus – which is firmly embedded in its business model and overall corporate strategy – validated by once again securing top positions in two leading international rankings. Once again this year, Branicks ranks among the leading companies in the global ESG risk rating compiled by the analysis firm Morningstar Sustainalytics. Its excellent rating from previous years has also been confirmed in the global CDP scoring.

The recertification of two commercial properties on Berliner Straße in Offenbach confirms the ongoing operational work to upgrade properties in Branicks’ portfolio and under its management.

In the latest Sustainalytics ranking, Branicks ranks among the top 2% of the 15,000 companies assessed in a global comparison across all sectors. Furthermore, Branicks ranks among the top 6% in the Real Estate Industry category and has been recognised as an Industry ESG Leader 2026 and a Sustainalytics Regional ESG Leader 2026.

In the CDP rating (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project), which assesses companies’ environmental transparency and performance in the areas of climate change, water security and forests using grades from A to D, Branicks retained the overall grade of B from the previous assessment cycle. In sub-categories such as Business Strategy, Governance and Risk & Opportunity Disclosure, Branicks received an A grade.

“Our excellent results in both rankings are a highly encouraging endorsement of our systematic and ongoing work, in which measurability and transparency are key elements. For us, this result is both a confirmation and an incentive,” said Lukas Brunert, Managing Director of Branicks Onsite GmbH.

Aligning business activities with ESG criteria has been part of Branicks’ strategic approach for well over ten years and is firmly embedded in Branicks’ business model and corporate strategy. The green building ratio in the commercial portfolio stood at 52.9% in the 2024 financial year. Top accolades for Branicks properties, including prestigious sustainability certifications such as DGNB, LEED and BREEAM, provide further evidence of the portfolio’s ongoing development towards efficiency and sustainability.

About Branicks Group AG:

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is a leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate as well as renewable assets with over 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad investor network. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine offices in the ground in all major German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG). As of September 30, 2025, we managed properties with a market value of EUR 10.7 billion in the Commercial Portfolio and Institutional Business segments.

The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.

The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4).

The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM.

For more details, go to www.branicks.com

PR-Kontakt Branicks Group AG:

Stephan Heimbach

Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Fon +49 69 9454858-1569

pr@branicks.com

IR-Kontakt Branicks Group AG:

Jasmin Dentz

Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Fon +49 69 9454858-1492

ir@branicks.com