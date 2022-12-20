EQS-News: Brenntag SE receives letter from PrimeStone Capital LLP

Ihre Meinung zählt: Wie bewerten Sie finanzen.at? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen!-w-
Brenntag SE confirms that it has today received a letter from PrimeStone Capital LLP addressed to the Brenntag Management Board and Supervisory Board.

As we continue to execute our strategic plan to deliver sustainable shareholder value creation, Brenntags Management and Supervisory Board value the open and constructive dialogue with all of Brenntags shareholders.

Essen, December 20, 2022

 

Contact:

Brenntag SE

Thomas Altmann, Senior Vice President Corporate Investor Relations

Phone: +49 201 6496 2100

Email: thomas.altmann@brenntag.de


Company: Brenntag SE
Messeallee 11
45131 Essen
Germany
