EQS-News: Brenntag SE receives letter from PrimeStone Capital LLP

Brenntag SE receives letter from PrimeStone Capital LLP Brenntag SE confirms that it has today received a letter from PrimeStone Capital LLP addressed to the Brenntag Management Board and Supervisory Board. As we continue to execute our strategic plan to deliver sustainable shareholder value creation, Brenntags Management and Supervisory Board value the open and constructive dialogue with all of Brenntags shareholders. Essen, December 20, 2022 Contact: Brenntag SE Thomas Altmann, Senior Vice President Corporate Investor Relations Phone: +49 201 6496 2100 Email: thomas.altmann@brenntag.de

