EQS-News: Brockhaus Technologies AG: 9M 2026 revenue of €20.0 million and adjusted EBITDA of €-1.0 million; revenue and adjusted EBITDA for 2026 expected at the lower end of the forecast

EQS-News: Brockhaus Technologies AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement

Brockhaus Technologies AG: 9M 2026 revenue of €20.0 million and adjusted EBITDA of €-1.0 million; revenue and adjusted EBITDA for 2026 expected at the lower end of the forecast



12.11.2026 / 17:53 CET/CEST

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Brockhaus Technologies AG: 9M 2026 revenue of €20.0 million and adjusted EBITDA of €-1.0 million; revenue and adjusted EBITDA for 2026 expected at the lower end of the forecast Despite lower revenue, reduced expenses across the Group led to a significant year-on-year improvement in adjusted EBITDA

IHSE increases its adjusted EBITDA margin to 17.3% (9M 2025: 12.3%): Revenue of €20.0 million and adjusted EBITDA of €3.5 million

€90 million share buyback offer successfully completed: The number of shares outstanding decreased by approx. 34.4% to 6.9 million (previously: 10.4 million)

Forecast for fiscal year 2026 refined: Revenue and adjusted EBITDA expected at the lower end of the previously communicated ranges Frankfurt am Main, November 12, 2026. Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, “Brockhaus Technologies” or the “Company”) generated revenue of €20.0 million from continuing operations (IHSE and the holding company) in the first nine months of fiscal year 2026 (9M 2025: €21.3 million). Adjusted EBITDA for the reporting period amounted to €-1.0 million, corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of -4.9% (9M 2025: €-2.2 million; margin of -10.2%). Despite lower revenue, reduced expenses, particularly personnel costs at the holding company and IHSE, led to a significant year-on-year improvement in the Group’s adjusted EBITDA.



On October 14, 2026, the Company announced the successful completion of its public share buyback offer. A total of 3,592,000 of the Company’s own shares were repurchased at a price of €25.00 per share. This represents a total volume of approx. €90 million. The cancellation of the repurchased shares reduced the number of shares by approx. 34.4%, from 10,447,666 to 6,855,666.



“Following the sale of the Bikeleasing Group and the successful completion of the share buyback, we continue to have substantial financial flexibility. We are currently focused on returning IHSE to a sustainable growth path and optimizing the cost structure of the AG to make the holding company even more efficient. Alongside a potential further return of capital to our shareholders in 2027, for which our shareholders established the necessary balance sheet conditions at the Annual General Meeting in August 2026, the Company is, of course, also evaluating other promising acquisition opportunities,” commented Marco Brockhaus, founder and CEO of Brockhaus Technologies AG.



IHSE (Security Technologies segment) increases its adjusted EBITDA margin to 17.3%

In the Security Technologies segment (IHSE), revenue for the reporting period amounted to €20.0 million, below the prior-year figure (9M 2025: €21.3 million). This was attributable to continued reluctance to invest in the Americas region due to US tariff policy and the war in the Middle East. Accordingly, revenue in the Americas region was significantly lower year-on-year at €2.8 million (9M 2025: €6.4 million). In EMEA, revenue increased to €15.1 million (9M 2025: €13.0 million), driven by a higher number of large projects during the reporting period. In APAC, revenue of €2.1 million was also slightly above the prior-year figure (9M 2025: €1.9 million).



Despite lower revenue, adjusted EBITDA increased to €3.5 million and the adjusted EBITDA margin rose to 17.3% (9M 2025: €2.6 million; 12.3%). This was mainly due to lower personnel and other operating expenses resulting from the measures to reduce fixed costs initiated in the third quarter of 2025.



Sale of the Bikeleasing Group

Following completion of the sale of the Bikeleasing Group at the end of June 2026, the subsidiary was deconsolidated as of the balance sheet date of June 30, 2026. As in previous quarters, the Bikeleasing Group’s result is presented separately as “Result from discontinued operations” in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income. This result comprises the operating result generated by the Bikeleasing Group up to the completion of the sale on June 30, 2026, as well as the gain on disposal recognized as of September 30, 2026.



Forecast for fiscal year 2026 refined: Revenue and adjusted EBITDA expected at the lower end of the previously communicated ranges

For fiscal year 2026, the Company expects revenue from continuing operations (IHSE and the holding company) at the lower end of the forecast range of €30 million to €32 million. Adjusted EBITDA is also expected at the lower end of the forecast range of €0 million to €2 million. This takes into account IHSE Group management’s current assessment of business performance based on the order backlog and project pipeline for the current fourth quarter.



The 9M 2026 quarterly statement has been published on our website at www.brockhaus-technologies.com in the Investor Relations section under Financial Reports. There will be no accompanying earnings call this quarter.



About Brockhaus Technologies

Based in Frankfurt am Main, Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42) is a technology group that acquires high-margin, high-growth technology and innovation champions with B2B business models in the German Mittelstand. With a unique platform approach and a long-term horizon, Brockhaus Technologies actively and strategically supports its subsidiaries in achieving profitable long-term growth, both across industries and internationally. At the same time, Brockhaus Technologies offers a gateway into these non-listed German technology champions, which are otherwise inaccessible to capital market investors. For more information, please visit: https://www.brockhaus-technologies.com.



Contact:

Brockhaus Technologies – Florian Peter

Phone: +49 69 20 43 40 90

Fax: +49 69 20 43 40 971

Email: ir@brockhaus-technologies.com

12.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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