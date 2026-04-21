EQS-News: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Actions for annulment and nullity against the approval resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of February 26, 2026

EQS-News: Brockhaus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter/Miscellaneous

Brockhaus Technologies AG: Actions for annulment and nullity against the approval resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of February 26, 2026



21.04.2026 / 19:02 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



PRESS RELEASE



Brockhaus Technologies AG: Actions for annulment and nullity against the approval resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of February 26, 2026



Frankfurt am Main, April 21, 2026. Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, “Brockhaus Technologies” or the “Company”) informs its shareholders that actions for annulment and nullity have been filed against the approval resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on February 26, 2026, regarding the sale of its stake in BLS Beteiligungs GmbH (“Bikeleasing”) to DECATHLON PULSE. These actions were duly published in the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) on April 15, 2026.



The actions were brought by the shareholders Axel Sartingen, Cologne and Milaco GmbH, Langenfeld, represented by its managing director Axel Sartingen. The Company has indicated that it will defend itself against these actions. In addition, Marcellino Graf von und zu Hoensbroech, Cascais, Portugal, has filed an action for annulment and nullity with the court, which, however, has not yet been formally commenced. Marcellino Graf von und zu Hoensbroech and Axel Sartingen had, at the Extraordinary General Meeting, entered objections into the record in their own names and Axel Sartingen also on behalf of Apollo Beteiligungen GmbH, represented by its managing director Axel König, as well as Milaco GmbH, represented by its managing director Axel Sartingen. Based on the current assessment of the Supervisory Board and the Management Board of BKHT, these actions do not prevent the completion of the transaction. The Company will keep its shareholders informed about the further progress of the proceedings.



At the Extraordinary General Meeting on February 26, 2026, the Company’s shareholders approved the sale of the shares in Bikeleasing to DECATHLON PULSE by a clear majority of more than 98% of the votes cast. Based on an illustrative calculation as of September 30, 2025, the pro rata purchase price attributable to Brockhaus Technologies for the shares sold would amount to approximately €240 million after preliminary transaction costs and taxes. The final purchase price will be determined at closing using a customary closing accounts mechanism, taking into account the cash, financial liabilities and net working capital of the Bikeleasing Group at that time.



Completion of the transaction is expected in the second quarter of 2026, subject to the outstanding approval by BaFin. A decision on the use of the sale proceeds has not yet been made. It is certain, however, that the proceeds are to be used specifically to further increase shareholder value. Subject to further analysis, this may include share buybacks, dividend distributions or further M&A transactions, as well as a combination of such measures.

About Brockhaus Technologies

Based in Frankfurt am Main, Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42) is a technology group that acquires high-margin, high-growth technology and innovations champions with B2B business models in the German Mittelstand. With a unique platform approach and a long-term horizon, Brockhaus Technologies actively and strategically supports its subsidiaries in achieving profitable long-term growth, both across industries and internationally. At the same time, Brockhaus Technologies offers a gateway into these non-listed German technology champions, which are otherwise inaccessible to capital market investors. For more information, please visit: https://www.brockhaus-technologies.com/en/



Contact:

Brockhaus Technologies – Florian Peter

Phone: +49 69 20 43 40 90

Fax: +49 69 20 43 40 971

Email: ir@brockhaus-technologies.com

21.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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