EQS-News: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Closing of the sale of the stake in the Bikeleasing Group

EQS-News: Brockhaus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Miscellaneous

Brockhaus Technologies AG: Closing of the sale of the stake in the Bikeleasing Group



01.07.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



PRESS RELEASE



Brockhaus Technologies AG: Closing of the sale of the stake in the Bikeleasing Group BKHT completes the sale of its stake in Bikeleasing to DECATHLON PULSE, a wholly owned subsidiary of the global sports brand DECATHLON

The provisional purchase price attributable to BKHT, after deduction of transaction costs and taxes, amounts to approx. €240 million as of June 30, 2026 ("Closing Date") and therefore corresponds to the illustrative calculation as of September 30, 2025

The determination of the final purchase price, as well as any potential resulting purchase price adjustments, is expected to be completed during the second half of the financial year 2026

Frankfurt am Main, July 1, 2026. Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, “Brockhaus Technologies” or the “Company”) has completed the sale of its approx. 52% stake in the Bikeleasing Group. The purchaser is DECATHLON PULSE, a wholly owned subsidiary of the France-based global sports brand DECATHLON.



The provisional purchase price attributable to BKHT, after deduction of transaction costs and taxes, amounts to approx. €240 million as of June 30, 2026 ("Closing Date"). This confirms the attributable purchase price of approx. €240 million determined on the basis of the illustrative calculation as of September 30, 2025. The determination of the final purchase price, as well as any potential resulting purchase price adjustment payments, is expected during the second half of the financial year 2026.



"We have reached an important milestone with the successful closing of the transaction. We are delighted to place Bikeleasing in the best possible hands while delivering an attractive return for our shareholders. This transaction once again demonstrates BKHT's ability to identify attractive businesses with significant potential, bring them together under one roof, develop them further and create substantial value," commented founder and CEO Marco Brockhaus.



During its approx. five years as part of Brockhaus Technologies, Bikeleasing more than tripled its revenue and more than doubled its adjusted EBITDA despite planned investments to support growth. Over the same period, the number of corporate customers connected to Bikeleasing’s digital platform increased from approx. 28,000, representing a total of 1.3 million eligible employees, to approx. 83,000 corporate customers with more than 4 million eligible employees (as of March 31, 2026).



These achievements are the result of Brockhaus Technologies' strategy of actively supporting its subsidiaries in their professionalization and the development of scalable structures to support sustainable growth. Over the past years, BKHT completed six add-on acquisitions for Bikeleasing, including four sales agencies as well as the companies Probonio and Ridepanda. To this end, BKHT provides with its extensive experience, its broad network and strategic knowledge transfer.



About Brockhaus Technologies

Based in Frankfurt am Main, Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42) is a technology group that acquires high-margin, high-growth technology and innovations champions with B2B business models in the German Mittelstand. With a unique platform approach and a long-term horizon, Brockhaus Technologies actively and strategically supports its subsidiaries in achieving profitable long-term growth, both across industries and internationally. At the same time, Brockhaus Technologies offers a gateway into these non-listed German technology champions, which are otherwise inaccessible to capital market investors. For more information, please visit: https://www.brockhaus-technologies.com/en/



Contact:

Brockhaus Technologies – Florian Peter

Phone: +49 69 20 43 40 90

Fax: +49 69 20 43 40 971

Email: ir@brockhaus-technologies.com

01.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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