EQS-News: Brockhaus Technologies AG: IHSE sells commercial property; increase in capital efficiency and further debt reduction within the group

Brockhaus Technologies: IHSE sells commercial property; increase in capital efficiency and further debt reduction within the group

BKHT subsidiary IHSE sells its commercial property in Oberteuringen to a German family office

Purchase price of 10 million significantly above acquisition / construction costs

Sale of the property increases capital efficiency within the group and contributes to the further reduction of net debt by repaying the real estate loan and increasing cash and cash equivalents

Frankfurt am Main, December 15, 2022. Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42), through its subsidiary IHSE, has sold its commercial property at its site in Oberteuringen, Baden-Württemberg, to a German family office. The sale agreement was signed on December 13, 2022, with closing expected in early 2023. At the same time, IHSE remains loyal to the location in Oberteuringen and has signed a long-term lease agreement with the new owner.

The proceeds from the sale of 10 million are significantly higher than the acquisition and construction costs of the property and thus represent a further realization of value for all shareholders. IHSE constructed the building in 2018 and moved into it in 2019 to accommodate for the company's strong previous and future growth on the production side. IHSE is a leading developer of KVM technology (Keyboard, Video and Mouse) for the highly secure, latency reduced and loss free transmission of data in mission critical application, both proprietarily as well as via IP.

Proceeds will serve to further reduce debt and promote future growth

The realized sales proceeds are on the one hand to be used to repay the existing real estate loan and thus further reduce debt, and on the other hand to increase the liquidity within the Group. The reduction in fixed assets will also further improve BKHT's capital efficiency - a core objective of the BKHT management.

Just at the end of November, Brockhaus Technologies had realized sales proceeds of around 59 million from the sale of its majority stake in Palas, plus potentially a further 17 million through forward-looking earn-out payments for 2023 and 2024, thus generating a multiple of the equity invested in 2018 of 18 million as value increase for its shareholders.

The proceeds from the sale shall now be used for further acquisitions. Doing so, Brockhaus Technologies will continue to focus on high-margin and high-growth technology and innovation leaders in the German SME sector.

About Brockhaus Technologies

Based in Frankfurt am Main, Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42) is a technology group that acquires high-margin, high-growth technology and innovations champions with B2B business models in the German Mittelstand. With a unique platform approach and a long-term horizon, Brockhaus Technologies actively and strategically supports its subsidiaries in achieving profitable long-term growth, both across industries and internationally. At the same time, Brockhaus Technologies offers a gateway into these non-listed German technology champions, which are otherwise inaccessible to capital market investors. For further information, please visit www.brockhaus-technologies.com

