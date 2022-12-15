Ihre Meinung zählt: Wie bewerten Sie finanzen.at? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen!-w-
15.12.2022 08:02:30

EQS-News: Brockhaus Technologies AG: IHSE sells commercial property; increase in capital efficiency and further debt reduction within the group

EQS-News: Brockhaus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Disposal
Brockhaus Technologies AG: IHSE sells commercial property; increase in capital efficiency and further debt reduction within the group

15.12.2022 / 08:02 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Brockhaus Technologies: IHSE sells commercial property; increase in capital efficiency and further debt reduction within the group

  • BKHT subsidiary IHSE sells its commercial property in Oberteuringen to a German family office
  • Purchase price of 10 million significantly above acquisition / construction costs
  • Sale of the property increases capital efficiency within the group and contributes to the further reduction of net debt by repaying the real estate loan and increasing cash and cash equivalents

 

Frankfurt am Main, December 15, 2022. Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42), through its subsidiary IHSE, has sold its commercial property at its site in Oberteuringen, Baden-Württemberg, to a German family office. The sale agreement was signed on December 13, 2022, with closing expected in early 2023. At the same time, IHSE remains loyal to the location in Oberteuringen and has signed a long-term lease agreement with the new owner.

The proceeds from the sale of 10 million are significantly higher than the acquisition and construction costs of the property and thus represent a further realization of value for all shareholders. IHSE constructed the building in 2018 and moved into it in 2019 to accommodate for the company's strong previous and future growth on the production side. IHSE is a leading developer of KVM technology (Keyboard, Video and Mouse) for the highly secure, latency reduced and loss free transmission of data in mission critical application, both proprietarily as well as via IP.

Proceeds will serve to further reduce debt and promote future growth

The realized sales proceeds are on the one hand to be used to repay the existing real estate loan and thus further reduce debt, and on the other hand to increase the liquidity within the Group. The reduction in fixed assets will also further improve BKHT's capital efficiency - a core objective of the BKHT management.

Just at the end of November, Brockhaus Technologies had realized sales proceeds of around 59 million from the sale of its majority stake in Palas, plus potentially a further 17 million through forward-looking earn-out payments for 2023 and 2024, thus generating a multiple of the equity invested in 2018 of 18 million as value increase for its shareholders.

The proceeds from the sale shall now be used for further acquisitions. Doing so, Brockhaus Technologies will continue to focus on high-margin and high-growth technology and innovation leaders in the German SME sector.

 

 

About Brockhaus Technologies

Based in Frankfurt am Main, Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42) is a technology group that acquires high-margin, high-growth technology and innovations champions with B2B business models in the German Mittelstand. With a unique platform approach and a long-term horizon, Brockhaus Technologies actively and strategically supports its subsidiaries in achieving profitable long-term growth, both across industries and internationally. At the same time, Brockhaus Technologies offers a gateway into these non-listed German technology champions, which are otherwise inaccessible to capital market investors. For further information, please visit www.brockhaus-technologies.com

 

 

Contact information

For investors:

Paul Göhring

Phone: +49 69 20 43 40 978

Fax:  +49 69 20 43 40 971

E-Mail:  ir@brockhaus-technologies.com

 

For media:

GFD - Gesellschaft für Finanzkommunikation
Phone:  +49 69 97 12 47 33

Fax:  +49 69 97 12 47 20

E-Mail:  dietz@gfd-finanzkommunikation.de


15.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Brockhaus Technologies AG
Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 2043 409 0
Fax: +49 (0)69 2043 409 71
E-mail: info@brockhaus-technologies.com
Internet: https://www.brockhaus-technologies.com/
ISIN: DE000A2GSU42
WKN: A2GSU4
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1513625

 
End of News EQS News Service

1513625  15.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1513625&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Brockhaus Technologiesmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Brockhaus Technologiesmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Brockhaus Technologies 23,20 -2,93% Brockhaus Technologies

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hexensabbat: ATX und DAX im Minus -- Dow Jones tiefer erwartet -- Asiens Märkte schließen mehrheitlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notieren nach den Vortagesverlusten auch am Freitag tiefer. Die US-Börsen stehen vor einem schwachen Handelsstart. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden zum Wochenausklang überwiegend Abschläge verzeichnet.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen