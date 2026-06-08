EQS-News: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Preparation of measures to return proceeds from the sale of the Bikeleasing Group to shareholders

EQS-News: Brockhaus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Miscellaneous

Brockhaus Technologies AG: Preparation of measures to return proceeds from the sale of the Bikeleasing Group to shareholders



08.06.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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PRESS RELEASE



Brockhaus Technologies AG: Preparation of measures to return proceeds from the sale of the Bikeleasing Group to shareholders



Frankfurt am Main, June 8, 2026. The Management Board of Brockhaus Technologies AG (ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, "BKHT" or the "Company") intends, subject to the fulfillment of the relevant legal and accounting requirements, to return an aggregate amount of approx. €180 million to shareholders from the expected closing of the sale of the Bikeleasing Group on June 30, 2026. For this purpose, a combination of measures will be submitted for approval at the Company's Annual General Meeting on August 19, 2026, with the aim of enabling the distribution of the proceeds to shareholders at the earliest possible date.



“Further details regarding the planned measures will be announced following the completion of the sale of the Bikeleasing Group on June 30, 2026, and no later than in the invitation to the Company’s 2026 Annual General Meeting. The implementation of these measures is subject, among other things, to the adoption of the necessary resolutions by the Annual General Meeting,” commented founder and CEO Marco Brockhaus.



In this way, shareholders will participate in the net proceeds of approx. €180 million generated from the successful disposals of Palas, a provider of measurement and analysis technology for air quality and particle measurement, and Bikeleasing, a leading digital platform for employee benefit leasing. A total of approx. €120 million in equity was invested in the two companies (Palas: €18 million and Bikeleasing: €102 million), resulting in aggregate proceeds of approx. €300 million, subject to the completion of the Bikeleasing transaction. Overall, this would represent a money multiple of 2.5x.



Regarding its remaining subsidiary IHSE, BKHT aims to return the technology leader in high-performance data transmission for mission-critical applications to a sustainable growth trajectory and to further develop the company strategically into a high-tech defense business. Following the completion of the management transformation in the second quarter of 2026 with the appointment of Dr. Thomas Niessen as the new CEO, IHSE is increasingly benefiting from a growing defense business, which now accounts for approx. 50% of Group revenue.



About Brockhaus Technologies

Based in Frankfurt am Main, Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42) is a technology group that acquires high-margin, high-growth technology and innovations champions with B2B business models in the German Mittelstand. With a unique platform approach and a long-term horizon, Brockhaus Technologies actively and strategically supports its subsidiaries in achieving profitable long-term growth, both across industries and internationally. At the same time, Brockhaus Technologies offers a gateway into these non-listed German technology champions, which are otherwise inaccessible to capital market investors. For more information, please visit: https://www.brockhaus-technologies.com/en/



Contact:

Brockhaus Technologies – Florian Peter

Phone: +49 69 20 43 40 90

Fax: +49 69 20 43 40 971

Email: ir@brockhaus-technologies.com

08.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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