EQS-News: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Realignment of IHSE management; Dr. Thomas Niessen will assume his role as the new CEO in May 2026

EQS-News: Brockhaus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous

Brockhaus Technologies AG: Realignment of IHSE management; Dr. Thomas Niessen will assume his role as the new CEO in May 2026



30.04.2026 / 15:57 CET/CEST

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PRESS RELEASE



Brockhaus Technologies AG: Realignment of IHSE management; Dr. Thomas Niessen will assume his role as the new CEO in May 2026 and together with Frank Breitenfelder, will take over the leadership of the IHSE Group



Frankfurt am Main, April 30, 2026. The wholly owned subsidiary of Brockhaus Technologies AG (ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, “BKHT” or the “Company”), IHSE, has realigned its management team and completed the management transformation initiated in 2025. This represents an important strategic step in the corporate group’s ongoing development. Dr. Thomas Niessen will assume his role as the new CEO of IHSE in May 2026. The experienced manager and expert in industrial automation and networking technology previously held global roles at Belden Inc., including VP R&D as well as VP Change Management and VP Product Management in the Automation Solutions segment. He will be supported by Frank Breitenfelder as CFO, who joined IHSE’s management team a year ago.



With its new management team and a strong pipeline of product innovations, IHSE is well positioned for 2026 and beyond. IHSE’s high-performance and reliable KVM technology ensures highly secure and nearly latency-free data transmission in mission-critical application areas. By meeting stringent security standards and obtaining relevant certifications, IHSE has benefited since last year from strongly growing business in the Government & Defense sector (approx. 43% of revenue in 2025). This is a direct result of the decision made around three years ago to invest specifically in certifications and business development activities in the defense sector.



About Brockhaus Technologies

Based in Frankfurt am Main, Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42) is a technology group that acquires high-margin, high-growth technology and innovations champions with B2B business models in the German Mittelstand. With a unique platform approach and a long-term horizon, Brockhaus Technologies actively and strategically supports its subsidiaries in achieving profitable long-term growth, both across industries and internationally. At the same time, Brockhaus Technologies offers a gateway into these non-listed German technology champions, which are otherwise inaccessible to capital market investors. For more information, please visit: https://www.brockhaus-technologies.com/en/



Contact:

Brockhaus Technologies – Florian Peter

Phone: +49 69 20 43 40 90

Fax: +49 69 20 43 40 971

Email: ir@brockhaus-technologies.com

30.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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