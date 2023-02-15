EQS-News: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Subsidiary Bikeleasing with record growth in 2022 and dynamic start in 2023

EQS-News: Brockhaus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Brockhaus Technologies: Subsidiary Bikeleasing with record growth in 2022 and dynamic start in 2023

2022 marks the most successful year in the history of Bikeleasing: Number of corporate customers increased from 32,000 to over 45,000 Number of company bicycles facilitated increased by +45% to approx. 118,000

Strong start of Bikeleasing to 2023 with growth of around +90% in terms of bicycles facilitated in January

Continued growth momentum expected by Bikeleasing for the full year and beyond

Publication of the Annual Report 2022 of Brockhaus Technologies on March 31, 2023

Frankfurt am Main, February 15, 2023. Bikeleasing, a subsidiary of Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42), started the fiscal year 2023 with continued dynamic growth. In January alone, around 90% more bicycles were facilitated via the digital platform compared to the same month last year. Bikeleasing develops and operates a digital B2B platform for the brokerage, financing and management of company bicycles. Financial year 2022 was the most successful in the company's history to date. The company, based in Uslar, Lower Saxony, was able to increase the number of corporate customers to over 45,000. Behind those corporates stand around 2.5 million employees who can obtain a company bicycle via the connection to the Bikeleasing platform. This is an important indicator of future growth potential. At the time of acquisition by Brockhaus Technologies at the end of November 2021, Bikeleasing still had approximately 32,000 corporate customers with more than 1.6 million employees. Last year, the number of facilitated company bicycles increased from over 80,000 to more than 118,000, an increase of approximately 45%.

The operating performance underlines the dynamic upward development of the company founded in 2015. In the first nine months of 2022, Bikeleasing generated revenue before PPA of 87.5 million with an adjusted EBITDA of 41.7 million, corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 47.6% (c.f. Quarterly Statement 9m 2022, page 3 onwards). Bikeleasing was also able to continue this positive trend in Q4 2022, so that the figures for 2022, which will be published at the end of March, will be significantly above the previous year's figures.

Unbroken growth momentum expected for the coming years

Also for the future, experts are forecasting high growth rates for the leasing of company bicycles. For example, in a study conducted in July 2022, the management and strategy consultancy Deloitte estimates that around 60% of all employees in Germany are willing to lease a company bicycle. To date, however, only around one-fifth of employees have access to such incentive models, of whom in turn only around 35% have taken up the offer of a leased company bicycles to date. Accordingly, Bikeleasing sees further dynamic growth potential over the next few years through:

further market penetration through the continuous onboarding of further corporate customers,

increasing the usage rate for companies that are already connected,

an expansion of the platform to include additional employee benefits besides bicycles and

a continuous internationalization (first step towards Austria already conducted in 2021).

"Our subsidiary Bikeleasing was able to continue the dynamic growth of previous years in 2022 with 118,000 company bikes facilitated and an expansion of corporate customers to over 45,000. Therefore, and in view of optimistic market forecasts, we are convinced that we will be able to continue our successful course in 2023," adds Marco Brockhaus, Founder and CEO of Brockhaus Technologies.

By the end of the fiscal year as per 31.12.2022, cash and cash equivalents of Brockhaus Technologies group-wide increased to around 70 million (30.09.2022: 22.9 million).

Next publication date:

The Annual Report 2022 of Brockhaus Technologies will be published on Friday, March 31, 2023. As usual, an earnings call for investors and analysts is planned for the same day.

About Brockhaus Technologies

Based in Frankfurt am Main, Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42) is a technology group that acquires high-margin, high-growth technology and innovations champions with B2B business models in the German Mittelstand. With a unique platform approach and a long-term horizon, Brockhaus Technologies actively and strategically supports its subsidiaries in achieving profitable long-term growth, both across industries and internationally. At the same time, Brockhaus Technologies offers a gateway into these non-listed German technology champions, which are otherwise inaccessible to capital market investors. For further information, please visit www.brockhaus-technologies.com

