Shelly Aktie

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WKN DE: A2DGX9 / ISIN: BG1100003166

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23.10.2026 11:30:04

EQS-News: Bulgarian Financial Supervision Commission completes preliminary review of the voluntary public takeover offer for Shelly Group SE

EQS-News: Shelly Group SE / Key word(s): Tender Offer
Bulgarian Financial Supervision Commission completes preliminary review of the voluntary public takeover offer for Shelly Group SE

23.10.2026 / 11:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bulgarian Financial Supervision Commission completes preliminary review of the voluntary public takeover offer for Shelly Group SE

Sofia / Munich, 23 October 2026 – Shelly Group SE (Ticker: SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly Group”), a provider of IoT and smart building solutions based in Sofia, Bulgaria, announces that the Bulgarian Financial Supervision Commission (“FSC”) has reviewed the voluntary public tender offer submitted on 28 September 2026 by SE 2026 A, a company of the Schneider Electric SE (the “Bidder”), for the acquisition of up to 13,244,827 shares, but not less than 12,330,305 shares, of Shelly Group.

By decision No. 664-TP dated 22 October 2026, the FSC provided its feedback on the offer document and requested that the Bidder supplement and clarify certain information in the offer document and its annexes. The requested amendments relate to additional information and clarifications to be provided by the Bidder and do not concern the essential terms of the offer already announced, including the offer price.

The Bidder has to make the necessary amendments and changes within the next 20 business days and will submit the amended offer document to the FSC. The offer can be published upon approval by the FSC of the amended document.

Shelly Group will continue to keep its shareholders and the capital market informed about further developments regarding the offer.

About Shelly Group

Shelly Group SE develops, designs, and distributes IoT and smart building solutions for DIY and professional users, offering advanced technology, seamless interoperability, and a high degree of technological flexibility. Shelly products enable remote control and automation as well as energy management of electrical appliances and smart building solutions via smartphones, PCs, or third-party home automation systems.

In addition to the sale of devices, the Shelly Group generates revenue from its cloud applications. The Shelly Group benefits from asset-light production through the use of contract manufacturers. The Company has a strong presence in German-speaking countries and is represented with its products in more than 100 countries. With sales organizations in DACH, Benelux, the Nordics, Iberia, Poland, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Slovenia, the United States and China, the Shelly Group has a broad international presence.

Shelly Group SE (ISIN: BG1100003166) is listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange and on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: SLYG), and is included in the SDAX.

Contact Investor Relations

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sven Pauly
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0331
Mail: sp@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Important notice

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell securities of Shelly Group. The Offer will be made exclusively on the basis of the offer document after its clearance by the FSC. Shareholders are advised to read the offer document and the reasoned opinion of Shelly Group’s Board of Directors carefully once available.

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors.


23.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Shelly Group SE
51 Cherny Vrah Blvd., Office building 3, Floor 2 and 3
1407 Sofia
Bulgaria
E-mail: investors@shelly.com
Internet: www.corporate.shelly.com
ISIN: BG1100003166
WKN: A2DGX9
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 8945007IDGKD0KZ4HD95
EQS News ID: 2421212

 
End of News EQS News Service

2421212  23.10.2026 CET/CEST

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