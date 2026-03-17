LIBERO football finance Aktie
WKN DE: A161N2 / ISIN: DE000A161N22
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17.03.2026 11:09:24
EQS-News: Business operations successfully launched – first revenue generated
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EQS-News: LIBERO football finance AG
/ Key word(s): Development of Sales
CORPORATE NEWS | LIBERO football finance AG
Frankfurt am Main, March 17, 2026 / 11:00 a.m. CET/CEST
Business operations successfully launched – first revenue generated
LIBERO football finance AG announces the successful launch of its business operations.
LIBERO football finance AG presented the LIBERO Exchange platform to a broad public for the first time at the SPOBIS Congress on February 4 and 5 in Hamburg, thereby kicking off the active marketing of the platform. Following the congress, LIBERO’s business operations commenced as planned. In the first three weeks following the marketing launch, revenue of approximately €50,000 was generated. In addition to soccer clubs from German-speaking countries, active business contacts now also exist with clubs in Belgium, France, Croatia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, and Spain. With the help of the LIBERO network, these contacts and the volume of business will be actively expanded further in the coming months.
The LIBERO Exchange is a platform for brokering any financing requests a soccer club may have. On the financing side, LIBERO has secured not only banks but also credit funds as lenders. Two innovative examples of fund financing—squad financing and a permanent credit line for clubs—are featured on the LIBERO homepage with brief profiles. In summary, the LIBERO Exchange offers the following advantages:
In addition to financing matters, soccer clubs can also post all other service requests on the LIBERO Exchange.
Dr. Dirk Rogowski, CEO of LIBERO football finance AG, comments: “We are very satisfied with the launch of our business operations. The initial revenue of approximately €50,000 within just three weeks of the marketing launch shows that our LIBERO Exchange platform is striking a real chord in the market. We are particularly pleased that, in addition to clubs from German-speaking countries, we have already been able to establish active business contacts in seven other European countries. In our view, this confirms the international potential of our platform. With the combination of a diverse range of providers and innovative financing solutions such as squad financing and permanent credit lines, we offer clubs real added value. We will continue to systematically expand our network in the coming months and are confident that LIBERO Exchange will establish itself as the central financing platform in European soccer."
Contact:
Dr. Dirk Rogowski, CEO, dr@lff.ag
About LIBERO football finance AG
Listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
Disclaimer
Contact:
Dr. Dirk Rogowski
dr@Libero-football-finance.com
17.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LIBERO football finance AG
|Taunusanlage 9-10
|60329 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@libero-football-finance.com
|Internet:
|www.libero-football-finance.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A161N22
|WKN:
|A161N2
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2292780
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2292780 17.03.2026 CET/CEST
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