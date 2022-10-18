|
18.10.2022 18:27:01
EQS-News: Calima Energy: 5 Well Driling Program at Brooks Commenced
|
Issuer: Calima Energy
/ Key word(s): Drilling Result
Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1 / OTCQB: CLEMF) (Calima or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the Companys drilling plans for the remainder of 2022. The following program is designed to maintain current corporate production levels, as well as maintain and develop our PDP reserves, and provide shareholders exposure to high commodity prices through the drilling of our highly economic oil plays. Two of the five wells will flow through the 19km pipeline placed in the heart of the Brooks acreage earlier this year.
Q4 Drilling Program (refer Map below)
Q1-2023 program
After this program, Calima management and board is contemplating, modelling, and budgeting for future drilling in both Brooks and Thorsby that may commence in Q1-2023, and will contribute to continued production decline mitigation, as well as incremental production growth.
Montney update
With continued commodity price elevation, increasing demand for LNG exports from North America, and LNG Canada now 65% complete with first shipments anticipated early 2025, Calima is intensifying efforts to extract value from its Montney assets.
Calima is currently planning a modest winter program for 2022-2023 to progress and further de-risk development in the field and aid in prepping the field for anticipated development in subsequent seasons via a joint venture with a partner. No deals have been reached, but Calima continues to have discussions with potential strategic partners. Pending securing a joint venture partner, the project is targeting initial production in Q1 2025.
Jordan Kevol, CEO and President, commented:
Drilling at Brooks for our Q4 program has begun. We are pleased to be following up on our Gemini #5 discovery earlier this year with two more Sunburst horizontal wells into the pool. The Glauconitic wells that we are drilling are a follow-up to the successful Pisces #4 well drilled this summer. This modest program will set us up for continued drilling, growth, and free cash flow throughout 2023, particularly if we continue to have strong commodity pricing for our oil and gas. Every well in this program is an on-lease tie-in, as we aim wherever possible to utilise our significant infrastructure footprint in the Brooks area. This also results in quick on-stream timelines for our wells, as well as more expedient cash flow.
Read the full announcement:
This release has been approved by the Board.
For further information visit www.calimaenergy.com or contact:
ADVISORIES & GUIDANCE
Forward Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements relate to the Companys expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. These statements can be identified by the use of words like anticipate, believe, intend, estimate, expect, may, plan, project, will, should, seek and similar words or expressions containing same. These forward-looking statements reflect the Companys views and assumptions with respect to future events as of the date of this release and are subject to a variety of unpredictable risks, uncertainties, and other unknowns. Actual and future results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict. These include, but are not limited to, risks or uncertainties associated with the discovery and development of oil and Natural Gas reserves, cash flows and liquidity, business and financial strategy, budget, projections and operating results, oil and natural gas prices, amount, nature and timing of capital expenditures, including future development costs, availability and terms of capital and general economic and business conditions. Given these uncertainties, no one should place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements attributable to Calima, or any of its affiliates or persons acting on its behalf. Although every effort has been made to ensure this release sets forth a fair and accurate view, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Qualified petroleum reserves and resources evaluator statements
Refer to the announcements dated 28 March 2022. The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the referenced ASX announcement and confirms that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Brooks and Thorsby petroleum reserves and resources information is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation in a report compiled by InSite Petroleum Consultants Ltd. (InSite) for the December 31, 2021 Reserves Report. InSite is a leading independent Canadian petroleum consulting firm registered with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta. These reserves were subsequently reviewed by Mr. Graham Veale. The InSite December 31, 2021 Reserves Report and the values contained therein are based on InSites December 31, 2021 price deck (https://www.insitepc.com/pricing-forecasts). InSite and Mr. Veale have consented to the inclusion of the petroleum reserves and resources information in this announcement in the form and context in which it appears.
Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Calima Energy
|4/246-250 Railway Parade
|WA 6007 West Leederville
|Australia
|Internet:
|https://calimaenergy.com/
|EQS News ID:
|1466387
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Calima Energymehr Nachrichten
|
18.10.22
|EQS-News: Calima Energy: 5 Well Driling Program at Brooks Commenced (EQS Group)
|
18.10.22
|EQS-News: Start des Bohrprogramms beim Brooks-Projekt mit 5 Bohrlöchern (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Calima Energymehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Calima Energy
|0,07
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStarke US-Bilanzsaison: Wall Street-Handel endet auf grünem Terrain -- ATX und DAX schließen deutlich stärker -- Letztlich mehrheitlich Gewinne in Asien
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt knüpften am Dienstag an die positive Vortagesentwicklung an. Die Erholungsrally an der Wall Street setzte sich im Dienstagshandel schwungvoll fort. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich überwiegend höher.