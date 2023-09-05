|
EQS-News: Calvert International AG: Personnel change in the executive board of Calvert International AG
Frankfurt, 05 September 2023
The supervisory board of Calvert International AG ("CIAG"; ISIN DE000A2YN5X9) has elected Sebastian Wagner as member of the management board in an extraordinary meeting. Wagner was previously a member of the Supervisory Board of the AG and will focus more on the operational business in the future.
These changes are related to the growth of the AG and serve to relieve the current sole director NJ Ayuk.
Verner Ayukegba was elected to the Supervisory Board as Sebastian Wagner's successor at the Annual General Meeting on 4 September 2023.
++ About CIAG
Calvert International AG (CIAG), ISIN DE000A2YN5X9, is an investment holding company focused on the African energy sector and headquartered in Frankfurt am Main. CIAG's shares are listed on the Duesseldorf Stock Exchange. CIAG currently operates as the management holding company of its subsidiaries Centurion Law Group in South Africa and Mauritius, providing mainly growth capital, management services and strategic advice to its subsidiaries. Centurion Law Group provides comprehensive professional services, in particular legal advice in all African jurisdictions around
market entry and pan-African expansion strategies for private and public sector companies, with a focus on the African energy sector.
Contact:
Ms. Jessica Stang
Investor Relations
mailto:ir@calvertinternationalag.com
www.calvertinternationalag.com
T +49 69. 153 2944 42
